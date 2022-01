"The first time I ever remember having a migraine was when I was 21 and I thought I got food poisoning from a spice bag," says Gillian, 28, who works in marketing. "I was up all night vomiting and there was so much pressure behind my eyes and in the back of my head that it felt like someone was standing on my face." She dragged herself to work the following day but while on the bus had to jump off in the middle of town to vomit.

