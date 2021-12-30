ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

DART News Release

dart.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2021 comes to an end, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) looks back on the accomplishments of last year. January: DART Asks North Texas Young Artists to Share Their Heroes. The annual DART Student Art Contest started the year by asking all North Texas students to share their heroes through art....

dart.org

Comments / 0

Related
KRLD News Radio

Woman runover by DART train

A woman is recovering after being hit by a DART train Thursday afternoon. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., DART Police responded to a report of a southbound Green Line train hitting a woman at the right-of-way at West End Station in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
dart.org

DART Rider Alerts

Earlier incident at West End Station has cleared. Trains are resuming normal operations and the bus shuttles have been canceled. Thank you for your patience. Updated: DART Announces Christmas Day Schedule (Posted on Dec 22 at 6:26 AM) Simpler. Better. Faster. Easier! The New DART Bus Network (Posted on Nov...
TRAFFIC
CBS DFW

Flight Delays, Cancellations Persist At Dallas Airports Due To COVID-19 And Winter Weather

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite the start of a new week, some people are still trying to make it home after numerous flight cancellations and delays over the weekend. It’s left several people stuck in North Texas. The people who are flying said there’s a lot of stress when it comes to traveling, especially during this time of year, but everyone has the same goal: to get back home. “All of our flights got changed, I had to rebook the flight twice just to get them home today,” said Nathan Lighthart. For four days, Lighthart said he has been trying to find a way home...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
CBS Denver

Southwest Passengers In Denver Left Frustrated With Mounds Of Baggage

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of passengers at Denver International Airport waiting in long lines to pick up their baggage from Southwest Airlines over the holiday weekend. It appears the problem is due to a lack ground crews. (credit: CBS) Passengers had to retrieve their bags through customer service. Weather, COVID-19 and staffing issues also contributed to more than 300 flight cancelations in and out of DIA on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
CBS DFW

Citing Rising Omicron Cases, UT-Dallas Delays Start Of Spring Semester

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One North Texas university won’t be welcoming students back on campus as originally scheduled for the spring semester. The University of Texas at Dallas says a projected surge in omicron variant cases of COVID-19 will delay the start of classes by about a week. As it stands, the start date has been pushed from January 10 to January 18, one day after the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. University of Texas at Dallas   “The highly contagious omicron variant of coronavirus is now projected to account for 92 percent of current COVID-19 infections in a multistate region that includes Texas,” University President Dr. Richard C. Benson said in a statement to students. The move may be the first of many at the school. U-T Dallas officials say they aren’t ruling out other, potential changes, depending on the number of omicron cases.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy