Sloop's First Dispensary? Company Submits Applications for Cannabis Dispensary at 2114 S. Wabash

sloopin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've posted about rumors of a cannabis dispensary in the neighborhood, but not much has materialized. That said, we recently saw this post on Prairie District Neighborhoods Alliance's Facebook Page and seems pretty legit:. Dear South Loop Neighbor,. On December 16, 2021, Green & Foster, LLC submitted a special...

www.sloopin.com

Daily Herald

Des Plaines council says no to downtown cannabis dispensary

Reversing course, the Des Plaines city council on Monday snuffed out a plan to open a cannabis dispensary in the downtown area. A Chicago-based company called Dispensary 33 wanted to open a shop at 1504 Miner St. The vacant building is within the Metropolitan Square plaza and last was home to a Leona's restaurant that closed in 2017.
DES PLAINES, IL
theexaminernews.com

Greenburgh Town Board Votes to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries

The Greenburgh Town Board voted last week to allow cannabis dispensaries in designated areas in town but decided to opt-out of permitting lounges. Supervisor Paul Feiner cast the only dissenting vote against the dispensaries, saying he preferred to proceed cautiously and observe how other municipalities in Westchester handled the rules and regulations from the state surrounding dispensaries.
GREENBURGH, NY
Itemlive.com

Salem is planning for a plan

SALEM — Mayor Kimberley Driscoll has announced that the city is developing its annual action plan to outline where funds that the city is anticipating to receive this year will The post Salem is planning for a plan appeared first on Itemlive.
SALEM, MA
NewsBreak
Worcester Business Journal

Cannabis dispensary owners buy $4M facility to open soon in West Boylston

Harmony of MA, Inc., a cannabis dispensary registered with the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, has finalized the $4-million purchase of 111 Shrewsbury St. in West Boylston, where it plans to open up shop, according to the Worcester South District Registry of Deeds. The dispensary’s website says it is opening soon...
WEST BOYLSTON, MA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Public Service Commission awards contracts to man with suspended law license

The Louisiana Public Service Commission has given $220,000 worth of government contracts to a consultant with professional and personal connections to one of its commissioners, even after the consultant’s law license was suspended in 2019.  The commission awarded Scott McQuaig two contracts in 2020 worth nearly $180,000 total for consulting work on 5G utility pole attachments […] The post Louisiana Public Service Commission awards contracts to man with suspended law license appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CBS Pittsburgh

Application Process Opens For LIHWAP

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The public can now apply for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, also known as LIHWAP. It’s a temporary, emergency program to help low income families pay overdue water bills. You can receive a grant for your drinking water and one for your wastewater service. For the application process, you will need: • Names of people in your household; • Dates of birth for all household members; • Social Security numbers for all household members; • Proof of income for all household members; and • A recent water bill. You can apply online, in-person and by phone. A paper application option is coming soon. • Online: www.compass.state.pa.us • Paper (Coming Soon): Download application, print, fill it out, and return it to your local county assistance office. • Phone: Statewide Customer Service Center at 877-395-8930 or call PA Relay at 711 for the hearing impaired. • In-Person: Applications are available at your local county assistance office. Click here for Allegheny County’s Services and Assistance page.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBCMontana

Dispensaries busy on first day of legalization in Treasure State

MISSOULA, Mont. — The new year in Montana brings the legalization of recreational marijuana. Marijuana businesses are allowed to be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and a 20% state sales tax is included in the purchase. Adults can now buy up to one ounce of marijuana and...
MISSOULA, MT
delawarepublic.org

Marijuana legalization is back on the docket for state lawmakers

State lawmakers failed once again to legalize recreational marijuana last session. But the bill is coming back for a second try next year, with some changes. Without the ability to send the decision to the voters in Delaware in a referendum, the debate over legalizing recreational marijuana remains in the hands of state lawmakers, who have failed to advance any legislation for years.
NEWARK, DE
frcheraldstar.com

County accepts its lone Cannabis Dispensary app from D27, LLC

HOT SPRINGS – At its Thursday, Dec. 16 meeting, Fall River County Commissioners accepted the one and only Cannabis Dispensary license for Fall River County that was submitted to them prior to the Dec. 1 deadline, which was from Troy Nayman of Rapid City, who is listed as an owner in a company called D27, LLC.
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD
Seeking Alpha

Curaleaf to acquire cannabis operator Bloom Dispensaries for $211M in cash

Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) has agreed to acquire cannabis operator Bloom Dispensaries in an all cash transaction valued at ~US$211M. The deal is expected to close in January 2022. Curaleaf will pay $51M in cash at closing, with the remaining amount to be paid in three promissory notes of $50M, $50M, and $60M due, respectively, on the first, second and third anniversary of closing of the transaction.
Taunton Daily Gazette

Step inside Taunton's recreational pot dispensary

Good morning, everyone! It’s Christmas Eve Eve. If you’re not in the Christmas spirit yet, time is running out fast. "Rec" is finally for real in Taunton. On Monday, Commonwealth Alternative Care became the first of up to eight marijuana dispensaries licensed to sell pot to recreational users. The 30 Mozzone Blvd. business has been selling marijuana to folks with medical cards for more than three years. Take a peek inside the doors right here, and find out what’s in store.
TAUNTON, MA

