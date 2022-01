ILLINOIS (WIFR) - COVID-19 cases surge statewide thanks to the omicron variant, prompting Illinois leaders to create new measures for residents to get vaccinated and tested. Illinois State Governor J.B. Pritzker says COVID-19 cases are reaching levels not previously seen and the rate of hospitalizations follow closely behind. Now, there’s even more concern with New Years Eve less than a week away. To help deal with that, Governor Pritzker says he’s expanding testing and vaccination clinics, now operating six days a week instead of four in the new year. These news implementations will start January 3rd.

