The Penn State Nittany Lions decided to empty the playbook a bit during the Outback Bowl, but perhaps they should have kept some of it tucked away. Up 10-7, Penn State coach James Franklin apparently decided to go for the jugular and try for a fake punt on 4th and 13. There was one problem: the play was doomed from the start. The formation was an inexplicable disaster, and punter Jordan Stout was left to essentially heave one up in desperation with a defender closing in. Unsurprisingly, he ended up throwing an interception.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO