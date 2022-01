SALT LAKE CITY — The pattern of moisture that has hit the Western U.S. over the past week will provide Utah one last storm to close out 2021. The National Weather Service issued several winter storm watches and winter weather advisories for various parts of the state that go into effect Wednesday afternoon and remain in place through Thursday and Friday into early New Year's Day, Saturday. It's estimated that up to another 2 feet of snow could end up in parts of Utah's mountains, while Wasatch Front valleys will also get another dose of snow.

