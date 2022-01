On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 as all are heading into the Christmas holiday. “We are experiencing the winter surge, and numbers are expected to rise. You can also expect to reduce your chance of severe illness from COVID-19 if you get vaccinated and if you get the booster,” Hochul said in a statement.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO