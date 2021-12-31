Christmas Time at J. Van Story Branch Apartments Tenant Council Board President Organizes Event for Residents

“Thank you for this honor, I will see you on the rebound” Mike Khader, on last day as City Council President, Dec. 31, 2021. On Dec. 31, Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader thanked the people of Yonkers for giving him the opportunity to serve for the past four years. ” During my limited time in office, we’ve accomplished a lot, but there is still much more work to be done. From day one up until my last day, I tried to make decisions based on my values and how they would impact our residents. I want to thank each and every single one of you for the numerous calls and messages that I received. But it’s important that I also thank the team that I worked with that allowed us to do great things for our city. I want to thank Hayley, Kim, and David. I want to thank my counsel Jeff for always giving me sound ethical advice. But all this could not have been done without the encouragement that I received from my wife and children. Whenever I was out there helping our residents that means I wasn’t home. They accepted that sacrifice that way I could serve the city that I love. In conclusion, I just want to say once again thank you for this honor and I’ll see you on the rebound,” said Khader.

