When Bertrand Marchal moved to Telluride in 1990 from the Alsace region of France, an area that borders Switzerland and Germany, he noticed no one was making crepes. In every ski resort in the Alps, he said, there are at least a couple of crepe places cooking up the sweet and savory delicacy. So he launched a crepes cart, Place de Crepes, which is celebrating 20 years of business this year as one of the longest-standing food businesses in the Mountain Village Core.

MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO