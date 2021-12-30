ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar’ is a Messy Memoir

By Chad Byrnes
Village Voice
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on J.R. Moehringer’s 2005 memoir, George Clooney’s The Tender Bar chronicles the childhood of its author in Long Island during the ’70s and ’80s. Estranged from his alcoholic father, J.R. is raised by his mother and wise-cracking Uncle Charlie who owns a bar and mentors him on the ways of...

Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
The Independent

George Clooney embarrassed on live TV by child actor who dubs Christian Bale his favourite Batman

George Clooney was left embarrassed after a child actor in his new film dubbed Christian Bale his favourite Batman.Clooney was appearing on Jimmy Kimmel’s US talk show alongside 10-year-old actor Daniel Ranieri, who stars in Clooney’s new film The Tender Bar. Clooney directed the coming-of-age drama, which also stars Ben Affleck and Lily Rabe.During one point in the conversation, Kimmel asked Ranieri who his favourite Batman was, expecting Ranieri to say Clooney – who notoriously played the Dark Knight in 1997’s Batman & Robin.“Christian Bale!” Ranieri excitedly replied, of the actor who played Batman after Clooney, leading his director to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Julia Roberts hilariously crashes George Clooney’s Jimmy Kimmel interview in ‘epic’ way

George Clooney was upstaged by Julia Roberts after she bizarrely crashed his interview.The actors, who are friends, starred in the Ocean’s films together, and are currently filming a new film together titled Ticket to Paradise. Clooney appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! ahead of the release of his new directorial effort, The Tender Bar.Kimmel also invited the film’s 10-year-old star Daniel Ranieri on to the show, both actors appearing virtually.However, midway through the interview, Roberts sidled her way onto Clooney’s screen, wearing sunglasses.She sat in silence, with Clooney pretending not to notice she was there.Kimmel, though, was excited by the...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Why George Clooney Turned Down $35 Million for a Single Day’s Work

George Clooney topped the Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid actors in 2018, and is worth an estimated $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But turning down $35 million for just a day’s work? That’s something that not everyone would do. Then again, not everyone would gift his friends...
CELEBRITIES
Tye Sheridan
Lily Rabe
Ben Affleck
William Monahan
George Clooney
Washington Post

‘The Tender Bar’ movie review: Liquor and life lessons, served neat

The title of George Clooney’s warm and fuzzy film adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s best-selling 2005 memoir involves a bit of clever wordplay. First, “The Tender Bar” is an affectionate allusion to the place where much of the film’s action takes place, if action is the right word for a story that’s mostly about words and feelings: a tavern in working class Manhasset, Long Island, named the Dickens, after the English writer. But it’s also an inversion of “bartender,” which is only one thing you might call the character of Moehringer’s Uncle Charlie, played by Ben Affleck, a bookish autodidact and dispenser of both shots (to the bar’s friendly regulars) and avuncular wisdom — which he calls the “male sciences” — to his nephew, played by Daniel Ranieri at age 11, and Tye Sheridan as a young adult.
MOVIES
Film Threat

The Tender Bar

NEW TO AMAZON PRIME! George Clooney‘s The Tender Bar is based on the memoir of author J.R. Moehringer. While I’ve never heard the guy, nor have I read anything he’s written. But, who am I to say you can’t make a film about a complete stranger? Nonetheless, Moehringer’s life is a sweet coming-of-age story.
FOOD & DRINKS
thedailytexan.com

‘The Tender Bar’ stars Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan talk directors, playing complex characters, George Clooney

“The Tender Bar,” directed by George Clooney and based on the memoir by J.R. Moehringer, follows an aspiring writer, J.R. (Tye Sheridan), from childhood to his senior year of college at Yale. Living out of his grandfather’s house with his single mother (Lily Rabe), J.R. strikes up a fatherly relationship with his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), who frequently takes him to the bar he manages.
MOVIES
#Film Star#Tender Bar
Vulture

The Tender Bar Is Too Modest to Make an Impression

In an early scene in The Tender Bar, the young protagonist J.R. (Daniel Ranieri) sits on a stool at the Dickens, the pub where his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck) works, and stares wide-eyed at the numerous books stacked on the shelves. There are as many novels in this place as there are bottles of liquor to drink, and Charlie is happy to encourage J.R.’s interest in them.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with actor from 'The Tender Bar'

Ben Affleck stars in a new Amazon Prime movie where a young boy moves into his grandfather's house and becomes close with his uncle, a bartender who introduces him to a handful of bar regulars. "The Tender Bar" is directed by George Clooney. Gino recently sat down with one of the actors.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Terence Winter on How ‘The Tender Bar’ Reminds All There’s ‘No Such Thing as a Self-Made Man’

William Monahan’s superb adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s wonderful coming-of-age memoir hit me right in the throat. Like J.R., the protagonist of the film, I lost my own father when I was 7 years old, not to a divorce, but to cancer. Also like that young man, I spent the rest of my youth cobbling together a small army of father figures who raised me to be the man, and ultimately, the writer I became.
ENTERTAINMENT
48hills.org

Screen Grabs: Young people seized by mysterious drives in ‘Novice’ and ‘Tender Bar’

The world seemed pretty fraught 50 years ago, as it does now, but the way the movies reacted to that reality couldn’t have been more different. As 2021 draws to a close, the principal presents Hollywood has left under our tree are fantasy franchise sequels (Spider-Man, The Matrix etc.), plus a smattering of sentimentally inspirational comedy-dramas.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Interview: Tye Sheridan and Lily Rabe (‘The Tender Bar’) talk small towns, role models, working with George Clooney and Ben Affleck

The Tender Bar is about the childhood of novelist and Pulitzer Prize winning writer, J.R Moehringer. We see J.R in two forms, in his adolescences by Daniel Ranieri and into his older form by Tye Sheridan, with both struggling with the absence of his father, substituting his uncle Charlie in for that missing parental figure. But the constant in his life is his mother Dorothy, played by Lily Rabe, who moves J.R and herself back into her childhood home and surrounds her son with a loving support system to help him grow further in life than she did. This is the strongest aspect of George Clooney’s film, the bond between mother and son, and it’s done effortlessly by Sheridan and Rabe.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

The Tender Bar review: It takes a watering hole to raise a writer

Ben Affleck is just the right amount of relaxed in The Tender Bar, a big deal for him, like watching a unicorn trot into the room. Over the years, he's been a Batman who was too dour, a rom-com lead who was too uptight, or a savior of the world in movies like Armageddon and The Sum of All Fears for which he was too glib. Meanwhile, the looming distraction of his private life (so many furious-looking Starbucks runs) didn't help.
CELEBRITIES

