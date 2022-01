We are saddened inform you of the passing of Mrs. Zailig, a Holocaust survivor and longtime Boro Park resident. She was 97. She was born in 1925 in the small Romanian village of Mihályfalva (not too far from Klauseburg). She was the daughter of Rav Chaim Laundau, a direct descendant of the Nodah B’Yehuda, who was known even to the gentiles of the town as a holy man.

OBITUARIES ・ 1 DAY AGO