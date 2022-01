Las Vegas (KSNV). — By now, there are several studies suggesting the Omicron variant is less severe. So why the push for booster shots? Doctors say there are a few reasons. While researchers are learning more and more about the variant each day, the data strongly suggests it can invade immunity in both vaccinated and people previously infected. One UK study suggests two shots of the Pfizer vaccine provided just under 40% protection against symptomatic infection with the Omicron variant. (For Delta, it was 60 percent).

