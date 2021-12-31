Palmer's Bar

S Bar, a nightlife concept from Sam Nazarian’s Disruptive Restaurant Group (a brand within SBE) will open this week for New Year’s Eve at Mandalay Bay in the former Red Square bar and restaurant site. “A craft cocktail experience and lush lounge ambience along with high-energy entertainment” are on the way, according to a statement, and S Bar will also offer a menu of shareable bites to complement a musical approach that mixes DJ sets with live instrumentals. S Bar already has locations in Miami, LA and Dubai, and SBE also operates Kumi, Citizens, and the Delano hotel at Mandalay Bay and Hyde Lounge at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. S Bar’s December 31 opening event will feature a DJ set from LA’s Bynx. It will operate Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until midnight and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. For more information and reservations, visit sbe.com/nightlife/s-bar/lasvegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO