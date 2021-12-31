ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Palmer's Bar

mspmag.com
 3 days ago

Thank goodness for Palmer’s. This misshapen, rough-around-the-edges West Bank staple hasn’t changed in decades, and we like it that way. Located in the...

mspmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
QSR magazine

Honey Fish Handroll Bar Opens at Denver's Grange Hall

Grange Hall, Denver’s newest food hall, welcomed the newest sushi concept from the Mizu Izakaya team–Honey Fish Handroll Bar. Honey Fish joins Grange Hall’s culinary lineup, which includes The Crack Shack, J. Dawgs, Eiskaffee and in-house brewery, Little Dry Creek Brewery. Honey Fish brings temaki handrolls and...
DENVER, CO
107 JAMZ

Fat Pat’s Bar and Grill Opening This Week in Lake Charles!

The long-awaited Fat Pat's Bar and Grill in Lake Charles has announced their opening date of this week on Dillard Loop. The Lafayette-based bar and grill was opening in its hometown back in 2007, since then it has grown into multiple locations around Louisiana: Lafayette, Broussard, Alexandria, Carencro, and now Lake Charles. They announced their official opening date on their Facebook page as being Wednesday of this week.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
mynews13.com

Palmer's Direct to You Market celebrates 171st year in business

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester meat market is marking a special occasion. Palmer's Direct to You Market is celebrating its 171st year in business this year. The market offered special sales for the holiday season. Customers can shop in-store or online where their order will be ready for pickup.
ROCHESTER, NY
Colorado Springs Independent

Slingers Smokehouse is replaced by The Stone’s Sports Grill and Bar

Slingers Smokehouse & Saloon, which opened in late 2019, has been replaced as of Dec. 1 at 5853 Palmer Park Blvd. by The Stone’s Sports Grill and Bar (facebook.com/thestonesportsgrillandbar). Incoming owner Todd Duplantis also owns two existing eateries in Tucumcari, New Mexico, a town of just over 5,000 people where he’s also mayor pro-tem. He’s had Cornerstone’s First Edition Pizza & Subs for five years and operated Kix on 66 for three years.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
winemag.com

On the Rocks: Six of the World’s Coolest Ice Bars

For those who prefer their drinks “on ice,” ice bars offer an exciting way to enjoy a night out with your favorite cocktail in a frosty climate. Located in tourism destinations worldwide, ice bars are novelty experiences that include drinking glasses, sculptures and seats all carved out of ice. Some ice bars are open year-round, while others are rebuilt each winter by talented ice sculptors.
RESTAURANTS
Boomer Magazine

Buddy’s Place: Dive Into this Neighborhood Bar

Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, I walk into Buddy’s. Okay, so maybe I am being a bit overly dramatic, but I do occasionally enjoy hanging out in a true neighborhood bar. I wandered into Buddy’s Place neighborhood bar primarily to get the latest scoop on their Happy Hour so I could share it with you, but I enjoyed the atmosphere so much, I decided to make this my restaurant and Happy Hour of the week.
RICHMOND, VA
stepoutbuffalo.com

BlackBerry’s Bar & Grill

BlackBerry’s Bar & Grill is located on Grand Island! We have a beautiful patio and open air dining room with a large door leading to the patio! Our food is scratch made by our Executive Chef, JJ Richert. We have fresh made burgers to tuna tacos, featured soups, apps, entrees, and drinks each day of the week! We have live music and awesome events!! Come check out BlackBerry’s and see what you enjoy most!
GRAND ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
727area.com

Whiskey Joe's Bar & Grill Port Richey

Come dip your toes in the sand while enjoying a cold cocktail and warm food, with the ones you love. When you think of Whiskey Joe’s, think of family fun, cold drinks, delicious grub and killer sunsets. Grab a couple of our famous tacos and soak up some sunshine and sweet waterfront views on our patio.
PORT RICHEY, FL
wxxinews.org

Alt Bar brings sober alternatives to Rochester’s bar scene

On a chilly night in early December, Fuego Coffee Roasters was hopping long after closing time — but the stimulation in the room wasn’t courtesy of caffeine. About 70 people ranging in age from their early 20s to late 60s had gathered for drinks by Alt Bar, a new pop-up enterprise.
ROCHESTER, NY
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
TUCSON, AZ
myneworleans.com

New Year’s Eve at Hot Tin Rooftop Bar

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The crown jewel of the Pontchartrain Hotel, Hot Tin will toast 2022 in style with a festive party certain to impress even the most discerning revelers. Boasting sweeping views of the Mississippi River and downtown New Orleans, the rooftop bar is known for its handcrafted signature libations, indoor/outdoor seating, and polished service. Hot Tin’s New Year’s Eve promises an evening of dancing and drinking under the stars.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Las Vegas Weekly

Club Notes: Drop Bar, S Bar, Azilo Ultra Lounge and more

S Bar, a nightlife concept from Sam Nazarian’s Disruptive Restaurant Group (a brand within SBE) will open this week for New Year’s Eve at Mandalay Bay in the former Red Square bar and restaurant site. “A craft cocktail experience and lush lounge ambience along with high-energy entertainment” are on the way, according to a statement, and S Bar will also offer a menu of shareable bites to complement a musical approach that mixes DJ sets with live instrumentals. S Bar already has locations in Miami, LA and Dubai, and SBE also operates Kumi, Citizens, and the Delano hotel at Mandalay Bay and Hyde Lounge at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. S Bar’s December 31 opening event will feature a DJ set from LA’s Bynx. It will operate Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until midnight and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. For more information and reservations, visit sbe.com/nightlife/s-bar/lasvegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Antonio Current

San Antonio's Bar Ludivine, Amor Eterno, Tony's Siesta holding Christmas night bar crawl

San Antonians looking to snag craft libations after entertaining family now have an excuse. Near-downtown drinking establishments Bar Ludivine, Amor Eterno and Tony’s Siesta have organized a Christmas night bar crawl with a limo bus shuttle. Festivities will begin at Bar Ludivine at 8 p.m. and at 9 p.m. at both Amor Eterno and Tony’s Siesta with the shuttle carrying revelers between the spots.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
springsmag.com

The Palmer Lake Star Shines On

Humans have been fascinated with the stars since, well, the beginning of time, and the five-pointed star has remained one of the most powerful and persistent cultural symbols through the ages. For the last 86 years, the small mountain town of Palmer Lake has shone a celestially inspired beacon visible for miles—one you have undoubtedly seen if you’ve driven Interstate 25 north of the Springs.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy