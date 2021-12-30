ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix is too dark and washed out according to Edge users

By Alexandru Poloboc, Read more
windowsreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Edge users trying to watch movies on Netflix are disappointed. Some problems that Netflix had with the browser are not yet solved. Apparently, it is still too dark and the colors are still pretty desaturated. Netflix is allegedly investigating this issue but an eta for a fix is...

windowsreport.com



thekatynews.com

Netflix Tips and Tricks: 11 Ways to Get the Most Out of Netflix Subscription

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services today. Also, it has become a lot more than just a way to watch movies and TV shows online. Similarly, the US Netflix in Australia quickly transforms into a comprehensive entertainment service. But you have to get around the geo-restrictions to access American Netflix in Australia.
TV SHOWS
gamepressure.com

Best Indies of 2021 According to IndieDB Users

IndieDB.com published a list of the best indie games of 2021 according to its users. As is usually the case, the approaching end of the year is a great opportunity for all sorts of recaps. For example, yesterday we wrote about the best-selling games on Amazon. Also IndieDB.com - after conducting its annual voting among its users - published the list of the best independent games a.k.a. indies of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Clackamas Review

Finding shows to watch just got a lot easier!

Pamplin PLAY is our new guide of shows to watch and stream. It is published every week inside your weekly Pamplin Media Group newspaper and is FREE for subscribers. The Pamplin Media Group introduces our newest weekly publication - PLAY. PLAY is designed to make your life easier when it comes to finding what shows to watch and stream. And if you like puzzles - we've got 4 pages just waiting for you to play. Besides offering readers an easy way to see what and when shows are on for the coming week, PLAY also includes previews of what's available to watch on streaming channels like Disney+, hulu, NETFLIX and Amazon Prime Video. PLAY also gives readers an easy-to-read breakdown of upcoming Sports shows for the week and a BEST BETS for daily shows. In the coming months we plan to expand PLAY to include more listings of things to do, where to eat and places to find your favorite wines, beers and ales. PLAY is FREE to print and digital subscribers of the Pamplin Media Group. To subscribe please go to www.savinglocalnews.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browsers#Eta#Microsoftedge#Hdr#Redditor
asapland.com

Dark Desire Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

DARK Desire season 2 is the second season of the Mexican series, which is based on a murder mystery. The story Centres around Alma Solaores, a professor in the college who is in a relationship with her husband, Leonardo, a very successful judge, and Alma cheats on him with Dario.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Removing Big Showtime Series This Week

The new year also means the start of a new month, and the changes at Netflix that come with that. Several major titles are leaving the streaming platform, including the acclaimed Showtime series Episodes. the show marked Friends star Matt LeBlanc's first television show since Joey ended. LeBlanc plays a fictionalized version of himself in Episodes.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Fire HD 8 Plus review: Amazon’s tablet is hard to beat when it comes to budget

When it comes to tablets, there are two kinds: premium models with glass and aluminium design and with prices to match (these are made by Apple) and more affordable tablets. The best of these are very keenly priced and made by Amazon, which tends to sell them at or around cost price, something other manufacturers can’t compete with.Amazon can do this because it sees the Fire tablet range as a way to lure customers into its ecosystem, hoping to sell services such as Amazon Prime or ebooks that can be read on the device.Amazon has its own, special operating system,...
ELECTRONICS
windowsreport.com

The Read-Aloud feature for the Android version of Office is coming in 2022

Excellent news for all the Android Office users out there. Your favorite suite of apps is getting another new feature. Read Aloud will start rolling out as soon as January 2022. This unction is currently being tested by Office Insiders. It’s been some time since we spoke about Microsoft’s own...
SOFTWARE
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
windowsreport.com

The web version of Teams will support system audio sharing in April 2022

Frustrated with the fact that you can't share system audio in Teams web meetings?. You can relax, as all of this is soon about to take a turn for the better, Microsoft said. The tech giant is planning on introducing yet another functionality to their application. Starting with April 2022,...
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

This mesmerizing Amazon kitchen gadget that went viral on TikTok is only $19

We seriously can’t get over how many awesome Amazon kitchen gadgets there are out there these days. And the best part is the fact that most of the cool stuff you can find out there is affordable. In fact, it’s priced so reasonably that you’d have to be crazy not to get it. Looking for a few examples? We thought you’d never ask. One of the best ones out there is the Govee smart Bluetooth meat thermometer, which is on sale for just $28. It’s an amazing device that helps you cook perfect steak and chicken every single time. I also...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

The Batman – The Bat vs The Cat trailer is out and it is dark

The caped crusader is coming back. Though in the upcoming flick we will see Robert Pattinson for the first time essaying the dual-role of caped vigilante Batman and billionaire Bruce Wayne. But in this latest edition of the DC franchise movie, The Batman isn’t alone. Director Matt Reeves has also...
MOVIES
komando.com

How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
TECHNOLOGY
SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES

