Fortnite players are enraged after servers shut down for 5 hours during WinterFest

By Alexandru Poloboc, Read more
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite players could really enjoy WinterFest 2021 yesterday because of technical problems. The Epic Games Store started to get increasingly slower until it stopped working altogether. Developers announced that they are investigating an issue with Fortnite and shut it down. This caused outrage among players, as the servers were...

realsport101.com

Fortnite DOWN: Server Status & Epic Games Store free games issue

LATEST - Fortnite struggles as Epic Games offer three free games. If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you might have to wait a little while as Epic Games sorts out the Epic Games Store and Fortnite. It looks like there are a few issues at the moment due to the fact that Epic Games has thrown three free games at us to see out its Holiday Sale offerings.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite: The Best Present to Open in Winterfest 2021

With two weeks left of Fortnite’s 2021 Winterfest, it’s time to figure which present is the best one to open. Of course, you can open all of them as long as you log in every now and then until January 6, 2022. But if you want to get to the best ones right away, we’ll show you which one you should prioritize.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite servers down today 29th December 2021: Players unable to login

Fortnite servers down today, 29th December 2021: According to several players, and official status, Fortnite servers are not been up and working for the past hour, and the community is unable to log in and enter the matchmaking process. Even Epic has released an official statement saying it is investigating the issue.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fortnite Is Back Up After Stability Issues Caused Epic to Take the Servers Down

Update (12/29/21) - @FortniteStatus has confirmed that "Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues!" Furthermore, it looks likes players will be getting a little something extra for the inconvenience. "We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we’ll have more details next week...
VIDEO GAMES
valleynewstoday.com

Fortnite is down, leaving players unable to log in

Fortnite players have been unable to log into the wildly successful battle royale game for hours. The company is "investigating log-in, matchmaking, and other issues," according to Fortnite's official status Twitter account. A later tweet said that "game servers are currently offline while we investigate a solution to stability issues."
VIDEO GAMES
editorials24.com

Fortnite servers were down for five hours, but now the game is back online

There was some bad news if you’re on winter break and hoping to play some Fortnite, as Epic Games battle royale shooter went down more than five hours on Wednesday — and this time it wasn’t to help expand the game’s lore. According to a tweet from its own status page, “Fortnite is currently unavailable and players are unable to log-in while we investigate an issue. We’ll provide more info when we have a solution to bring services back online.”
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite Chapter 3 Chicken Locations: How to Fly With a Chicken for Winterfest

Fortnite‘s Winterfest 2021 is here and the game is bringing to its players, in true Fortnite fashion, a wave of new features and crazy challenges, such as the Fly With a Chicken challenge. With that said, and to make sure you are able to complete all the Winterfest 2021 challenges and get all of its rewards, here’s where to find a chicken and how to fly with one in Fortnite Chapter 3.
VIDEO GAMES
abc57.com

After hours offline, Fortnite access has been restored

(CNN) -- After hours offline, Fortnite servers were restored at 6:50pm EST Wednesday. For hours, players were unable to log into the popular battle royale. The company was "investigating log-in, matchmaking, and other issues," on Wednesday afternoon, according to Fortnite's official status Twitter account. Alater tweet said that "game servers are currently offline while we investigate a solution to stability issues."
VIDEO GAMES
wraltechwire.com

Fortnite, Epic Games back online after 7-hour ‘Epic’ outage

CARY – An outage of what Bloomberg News described as “Epic” hit Epic Games’ globally popular “Fortnite” on Wednesday, keeping players offline for some hours in the middle of its big “Winterfest” tournament. Wednesday evening, the Fortnite team tweeted that service had...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

PlayStation Vita servers shut down for three exclusive games

Sony has closed down the servers today (December 24) for three of its most popular PlayStation Vita exclusive games. Shortly following the tenth anniversary of Sony’s latest portable console, the PlayStation Vita, Sony has shut down servers for three of its more popular games. Freedom Wars, Soul Sacrifice Delta and Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines have all had their online capabilities removed as of today.
TECHNOLOGY
attackofthefanboy.com

Xbox 360 Halo Servers Are Shutting Down This Month

Microsoft has decided to shut down the servers of multiple classic Halo titles on Xbox 360. The Xbox 360 era Halo 3 and Halo Reach delivered some of the best multiplayer fun and is even considered by many the golden period for the Halo multiplayer experience. However, 343 and Microsoft have now decided to put these services to rest for the better.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Fortnite Servers Go Down, Millions Of Gamers And Their Parents At Wit’s End

Tragedy struck millions of homes across the world today, as one of the world’s most popular online games went offline for several hours. Fortnite, which boasts more than 350 million players worldwide, was offline for several hours, thanks to an unknown glitch. The timing couldn’t have been worse for parents, whose gaming-obsessed offspring are home for winter school breaks and spending hours on their passion. Developer Epic Games posted to Twitter that its team was investigating a problem with the game’s servers. “Fortnite is currently unavailable and players are unable to log-in while we investigate an issue. We’ll provide more info when we have a solution to bring services back online.” The problem has now been solved and the game is back up and running. “Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues!” The problem occurred when gamers were unable to log in to the game. Several reported that they received a message warning them, “You do not have permission to play Fortnite.” The Epic Games Store also had issues. Naturally, the large player base had time on its hands. Professional Fortnite player Sypher PK joked that he might run for president since his favorite time-suck has vanished.  
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

'Fortnite' game servers have gone offline

Epic Game’s third-person shooter Fortnite is offline right now. Players have been experiencing difficulties logging into the game and queuing up for matches today. The official Fortnite Status Twitter account, which provides server status update for the game, tweeted out around 9AM PT this morning that Fortnite devs are currently investigating the game issues. Another update released at 12PM PT confirmed that the game is still offline due to “stability issues.”
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Fortnite is down and its servers are offline: What we know so far

Epic’s hit battle royale game Fortnite is experiencing a major outage at a very inconvenient time: when most kids are out of school and looking to use the new skins they got for Christmas. The problem, which Epic is still investigating at this time, seems to be a very large one, as players are unable to log in to their accounts and the game servers have been taken offline.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Fortnite is down with players being told they don’t ‘have permission to play’

As kids and adults alike enjoy their holiday breaks, one thing they won’t be doing, for now, is playing Fortnite. The massively popular battle royale title has gone offline. While Epic games has previously closed the game’s servers to update it, like with its recent Chapter 3 update, the sudden issues preventing players from logging in are not part of the developer’s plan.
VIDEO GAMES

