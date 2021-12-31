ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam Bar & Hall

 3 days ago

designboom.com

MVRDV-designed valley photographed near completion in amsterdam

Carved into the zuidas district in amsterdam, the MVRDV-designed valley has been photographed near completion for the first time without scaffolding, since topping construction in late 2020. the mixed-use project, containing apartments, shops, offices and cultural institutes, is set for opening in 2022. designed by MVRDV for EDGE technologies, the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Dezeen

i29 creates colour-block interiors for Amsterdam dental clinic

Fresh white treatment rooms are contrasted with khaki-green communal areas inside the Dentista dental clinic in Amsterdam, which has been designed by local studio i29. As the clinic is Dentista's first, i29 was tasked with creating an interior scheme and visual identity that could be easily rolled out to future locations.
HOME & GARDEN
yeahthatskosher.com

Sushi Skooba Launches Inside of New Amsterdam Burger Bar in NYC

Hidden inside New Amsterdam Burger Bar on the Upper West Side of Manhattan is a relatively new hidden gem. Sushi Skooba is essentially its own restaurant, yet it happens to be located within the popular kosher burger establishment. Both Sushi Skooba and New Amsterdam Burger Bar are run by Chef Yossi Charlap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dronedj.com

Amsterdam Drone Week, EASA conference postponed over Omicron fears

With the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus bringing back travel and meeting restrictions, in-person events are again getting canceled, moved, or delayed. Amsterdam Drone Week (ADW) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) High Level Conference on Drones, co-located events that were scheduled for mid-January 2022, are now expected to take place in March.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Netherlands travel rules: Can I visit Amsterdam and what are the restrictions for tourists?

The Netherlands is currently seeing a surge in Covid cases, leading to the announcement of a strict lockdown from mid December into mid January.This could affect trips to popular winter city destinations such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam, as day to day life in these holiday spots grinds to a halt for both locals and tourists.So what does this mean for holidays and city breaks over the next month or two?Here’s everything we know so far.What are the current Covid-related restrictions?As of 19 December, the Netherlands is back in a nationwide lockdown.Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the measures on Saturday 18...
TRAVEL
TheConversationAU

This New Year, why not resolve to ditch your dodgy old passwords?

Most of the classic New Year resolutions revolve around improving your health and lifestyle. But this year, why not consider cleaning up your passwords too? We all know the habits to avoid, yet so many of us do them anyway: using predictable passwords, never changing them, or writing them on sticky notes on our monitor. We routinely ignore the recommendations for good passwords in the name of convenience. Choosing short passwords containing common names or words is likely to lead to trouble. Hackers can often guess a person’s passwords simply by using a computer to work through a long list of commonly...
APPLE
SPY

The Best Smart Coffee Makers To Help Upgrade Your Morning Routine

There’s no question we feel a lot smarter after a few cups of coffee in the morning. But can our coffee maker itself be smart? Yes, actually. There’s a whole array of WiFi-enabled coffee makers available now, and they can do everything from scheduling brews to starting at a specific time to adjusting settings. Want to tell your coffee pot to start brewing before you even get out of bed? We all do. Smart coffee makers make that possible. While some smart coffee makers have intuitive touchscreens and others connect to smartphones via Bluetooth or WiFi, they all come with a wide...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

BlackBerry phones to stop working as company finally pulls plug

BlackBerry phones, once the height of mobile devices, are finally being shut off.The company announced that services for the older devices will be brought to an end on 4 January. At that point, they will “no longer reliably function”, BlackBerry said, and will be unable to get data, texts or make phone calls, including to emergency numbers.It is just the latest in a series of endings for the once equally beloved and hated name, which helped drive the mobile revolution and was at the forefront of business and technology. While the BlackBerry has been declared dead a number of...
CELL PHONES
Popular Mechanics

The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
AFP

CES tech fair prepares to draw crowds as Covid surges

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of the world's largest trade fairs, returns to Las Vegas in person this week under a newly resurgent pandemic that has supercharged the industry but threatens its downsized expo. Masks and proof of vaccination are required at the show that opens Wednesday and was trimmed by one day to end Friday, with expected exhibitors down more than half to roughly 2,200 from the last in-person CES. "We are confident that attendees and exhibitors can have a socially distanced but worthwhile and productive event in Las Vegas," organizers told AFP in an email, declining to state the number of cancellations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Blade

Toledo Magazine: Kate Antesberger turned a crafty calendar hobby into a big business

Even during the 13 years she worked in finance at IBM, Kathryn “Kate” Antesberger liked her paper planners. You couldn't hold an online calendar in your hands, and you certainly couldn't pepper it with eye-popping Post-it notes and highlighters and other colorful fare, including her own self-made stickers. So when a friend suggested she sell her planner stickers on Etsy, she didn't think too hard about it. She figured PlannerKate, the straightforward name of her business, would make for an equally straightforward side-project.
TOLEDO, OH
BGR.com

Use this hidden Google Maps feature to avoid traffic tickets

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: COVID test kits, Amazon Gift Cards, $12 spring-loaded knife, more Apple Maps has gotten undeniably better in recent years. But there’s still no denying that Google Maps remains the best mapping app available today. This, of course, shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given that Google Maps was released all the way back in February of 2005, a good seven years before Apple Maps made its debut. Over the last 16-plus years, Google has managed to incorporate a bevy of cool features into its mapping software. One example of a Google Maps feature you might...
TECHNOLOGY
The Dallasite

Take a look at these homes on the market in Dallas

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: New Construction, targeted completion August 2022! 10 Townhomes available in a convenient location with easy access to major highways, Golf Course, Parks and minutes
DALLAS, TX

