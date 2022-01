2022 seems to be kicking off with global risk sentiment holding up despite a flare-up in COVID cases across the globe. Though US nominal yields have risen at the shorter end, real rates continue to remain deeply in negative territory. This is weighing on the dollar which has weakened across the board except against JPY which is more sensitive to US nominal yields. JPY was the worst-performing G10 currency in 2021. Euro is trading close to the upper end of its recent 1.1260-1.1360 trading range. Sterling has retraced to 1.35 from around 1.1340 levels in the Asia session. Commodity currencies, the Canadian Dollar in particular are exhibiting strength. CAD was the only G10 currency that appreciated against the Dollar in 2021.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO