EUR/USD has lost its traction at the start of the new year. Dollar's valuation continues to drive the pair's action. Key technical support in the near term aligns at 1.1300. Following the impressive rally witnessed in the last week of 2021, the EUR/USD pair has started the new year under modest bearish pressure as trading conditions normalize. The pair remains at the mercy of the greenback's market valuation and the correction could extend toward 1.1300.

CURRENCIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO