WATCH: Ty Jerome Shines in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Role

By Christine Butterfield
 3 days ago

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out due to injury, Ty Jerome was given the key to the Oklahoma City offense. Although he has not been given many opportunities to be the primary creator this season, he did not skip a beat leading this offense against Phoenix.

“I thought he did a great job facilitating the offense and attacking the rim,” Mike Muscala said.

Jerome led the Thunder with 24 points from 9-of-22 shooting. He also recorded eight rebounds and five assists. By orchestrating the offense so comfortably and being a menace around the rim Jerome proved to be a great fill in for Gilgeous-Alexander. If he does not return the starting lineup soon, OKC can feel confident with Jerome taking control of the offense.

Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

