Rural hospitals received pandemic aid. What happens when the funds run out?
By Kirk Siegler
wunc.org
5 days ago
Public health leaders in rural communities are sounding the alarm. They're warning of more small-town hospital closures looming in the new year, at a time when the omicron variant poses a very real threat. NPR's Kirk Siegler reports. KIRK SIEGLER, BYLINE: When the vaccines became widely available this past...
FT. LAUDERDALE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed to efforts of one of his state's largest hospital systems as an example of practical data tracking that can give a clearer picture of the coronavirus pandemic. During a press conference at Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale, DeSantis noted...
President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
Congress has committed nearly $6 trillion since early 2020 to fight Covid-19 and cushion the economic blow from a once-in-century pandemic. The vast majority of those emergency funds have already been spent on everything from lifelines to small businesses and stimulus checks to bailouts for airlines. There is no money left to rescue restaurants and most of the efforts to save small businesses have either expired or will soon.
LANSING — A federal grant will allow Sparrow Health System to expand its virtual health services between its rural Community Hospitals. Sparrow received a $586,000 federal grant to purchase telehealth equipment that will benefit its Community Hospitals in Carson City, Charlotte, Ionia and St. Johns — according to a news release.
On a bright autumn morning in Tampa, Fla., a group of more than 30 state lawmakers from around the country gathered in a small unassuming hotel conference room. As coffee cups clinked and the excited chatter faded away, the group of lawmakers settled in for a discussion on the oral health of mothers and children.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — In health news, $128 million is now available to rural hospitals and nursing facilities in Texas, to help support health care providers against the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act comes with strict guidelines before hospitals can receive funds to address a growing critical need.
(TNS) —Hospitals across Western New York, the state and the country are facing a capacity crunch, the culmination of staffing shortages, a difficulty discharging patients and significant Covid-19 hospitalizations. Rural hospitals may be even more challenged. Those facilities have some of the lowest percentages of available staffed hospital beds...
The daughter of an Iowa man who died after waiting two weeks for a hospital bed blames unvaccinated COVID patients for “clogging” hospitals, she told the Des Moines Register this week. And as the U.S. begins to see record-breaking case numbers—the U.S. is currently recording more new cases...
It took less than a month for the omicron variant of the coronavirus to account for nearly 60% of the cases in the U.S. That's according to estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yesterday, the CDC issued updated guidelines for people who test positive, and they include a big change - people with no symptoms can now isolate for just five days instead of 10 if they wear a mask around others for the next five days. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is here to explain the thinking behind this new guidance. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Nurse Katie Sefton never thought Covid-19 could get this bad — and certainly not this late in the pandemic. “I was really hoping that we’d (all) get vaccinated and things would be back to normal,” said Sefton, an assistant manager at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan. But...
How does the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explain a shorter isolation period just as omicron cases continue to climb? The daily case count shot past 200,000 this week. That is the most since January. And officials believe it is an undercount. The health agency has faced a lot of criticism for a carefully worded recommendation in the midst of that news. Under the new CDC guidance, if you test positive for coronavirus but you don't have any symptoms, you can leave isolation after five days. The old rules said 10 days. The change comes just as cities and states are restoring other COVID restrictions to deal with a winter surge. We're going to talk about how this affects essential employees like flight attendants and nurses in a moment. We begin with NPR's Allison Aubrey, who joins us once again. Allison, good morning.
The U.S. set a record for new COVID cases yesterday, with the seven-day average hitting more than 240,000. The White House continues to encourage vaccinations and boosters to fight the pandemic. At the same time, it's issued new recommendations reducing isolation times for those who get infected and are asymptomatic. The Biden administration acknowledges it's trying to account for a pandemic-weary public. Joining us to discuss this are NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid and consumer health correspondent Yuki Noguchi. Hi there.
Children with COVID are checking into hospitals in record numbers. New data from the CDC show the number of children age 17 and under admitted with COVID-19 is 66% up from the week before, a two-thirds increase. Now, I'm just going to pause for a moment. Statistics are hard. This one matters. So I'll just say that means if 30 kids were in your area hospitals just last week, 50 are in there now on average. If you live in Ohio, it may be worse because pediatric and COVID hospitalizations in Ohio tripled in a week.
Healthcare workers are up in arms over a new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emergency guidance that allows healthcare workers who have had “higher risk exposures” to COVID, and even those infected with COVID to return to work after a five day quarantine as long as they’re asymptomatic.
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced that the State of Texas, through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), has requested resources for federally-supported testing locations and medical personnel and additional federal allocations of monoclonal antibodies.
"Detecting COVID-19 and preventing COVID-related hospitalizations are critical to our fight against this virus," said Governor Abbott. "While the Biden administration has cut supplies of monoclonal antibody treatments and testing kits when they are needed most, the…
One of the reasons why Rhode Island Hospital is suffering a staffing shortage may be tied to its difficult relationship with the nurses union. Presently, emergency room physicians are saying the situation is dire. On Thursday, the head of the United Nurses and Allied Professionals Rhode Island Hospital Local 5098,...
