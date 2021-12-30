I have an unfinished mission in Afghanistan, says exiled Afghan politician
wunc.org
5 days ago
A member of Afghanistan's parliament is now living in exile. Naheed Farid has put her kids in school here in the United States, but her mind still turns to her home country. And though the parliament was scattered, she speaks of her elected position in the present tense. NAHEED...
OTTAWA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and Britain on Thursday said they could consider new steps in line with international law against Iran if it failed to respond by Jan. 5 to demands for reparations after the downing of a passenger airliner last year. Most of the 176...
Baghdad [Iraq], December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Reports that US troops captured former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein while he was hiding in an underground hole were fabricated, an Iraqi interpreter who worked with the US military at the time told Sputnik. Following Hussein's arrest on December 13, 2003, the Pentagon claimed that...
Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
President Biden is expected to award three Medals of Honor for actions in Iraq and Afghanistan next week, according to a report from The Washington Post. The soldiers include Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, who died in 2005 from injuries he sustained while rescuing soldiers from a burning vehicle. Cashe...
Two explosive-laden drones were shot down on Monday near a base in Iraq housing U.S. troops. An official of the U.S.-led international military coalition in Iraq, known as Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), confirmed the base’s defense system engaged “two fixed-wing suicide drones,” in a statement provided to Reuters. The official said the drones “were shot down without incident.”
US forces in Iraqi military base near Baghdad’s international airport on Monday shot down two Iranian armed drones, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security sources. There were no casualties. Meanwhile, the Twitter account of Maariv and The Jerusalem Post were hit by pro-Iranian hackers early Monday morning, with an illustration showing a blown-up model of the Dimona nuclear facility accompanied by the warning, “We are close to you where you do not think about it” in English and Hebrew.
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Israeli government played a role in the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani almost two years ago, according to the man who headed the country's military intelligence branch. Retired Israeili Maj. Gen Tamir Hayman said in an interview with Malam magazine that the country, in...
Kabul [Afghanistan], December 29 (ANI): Dozens of women came out on the streets of Kabul on Wednesday to protest the continued hold on Afghan bank assets by the US amid an economic crisis in Afghanistan, local media reported. The women protestors called on the US to free up Afghan bank...
Thousands of supporters of an Iraqi alliance of armed groups Saturday marked the upcoming second anniversary of a US drone strike that killed a revered Iranian commander and his Iraqi lieutenant.
Chanting "Death to America", the Hashed al-Shaabi loyalists filled a Baghdad square to honour Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, until his death on January 3, 2020.
The night-time drone strike near Baghdad airport sent shock waves across the region and sparked fears that decades of arch enmity between Washington and regional Shiite power Tehran would escalate into direct military confrontation.
"US terrorism has to end," read one sign at the rally by backers of the pro-Iranian Hashed, a Shiite former paramilitary alliance that has been integrated into Iraq's state security apparatus.
An Israeli airstrike hit Syria’s Latakia port before dawn on Tuesday, sparking a fire that lit up the Mediterranean seafront in the second such attack on the cargo hub this month, Syrian state media reported. Since the outbreak of Syria’s civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out...
London [UK], December 26 (ANI): Thousands of Afghans who helped UK forces fight against the Taliban are still stuck in Afghanistan, reported a UK-based newspaper on Saturday. As per British Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly 167 Afghans are still trapped in Afghanistan, but former Defense Minister Johnny Mercer negated it and said that the numbers of Afghans left behind are in thousands, reported Sputnik.
A greater presence of women at the "top table" of government would have ensured more Afghans were rescued, a Tory MP has said. Earlier this year, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. As part of Operation Pitting, 15,000 people were rescued by the British military. However, for the women who...
Kabul [Afghanistan], December 28 (ANI): At least 7,000 projects of the Citizens' Charter National Priority Program (CCNPP) aimed to reduce poverty, improve socio-economic conditions for communities and stop the migration of young people remained unfinished across Afghanistan. The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said on Monday that the national program launched...
Kabul [Afghanistan], December 30 (ANI): Former President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday said that only after taking off from Afghanistan did he learn that he was headed outside the country. Describing the events of August 15 when the Taliban took control of Kabul, Ghani in conversation with Gen Sir Nick Carter,...
In early November, Washington native Marnie Gustavson returned to Kabul, where she has lived and worked for more than 15 years. Gustavson is the executive director of PARSA, a nonprofit that assists Afghan women, children and the disadvantaged. She had left Kabul in August, just before the Taliban takeover. And, after a restless few months in the Puget Sound region, Gustavson went back to help get the group up and running at a time of desperate need in Afghanistan.
Comments / 0