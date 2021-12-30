2022 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

Over the course of their eleven years, London-born alt rock band Wolf Alice has proven that they’re a band to watch. Their 2015 debut album, My Love Is Cool, was welcomed by fans and critics who celebrated the band’s potential, drawing comparisons to the 1975, Radiohead, and ABBA. Their sophomore effort, 2017’s Visions of a Life, was met with near universal acclaim, earning the Mercury Prize and NME’s label of “Best band in Britain? 100 percent.” Their third album, 2021’s Blue Weekend, takes what Wolf Alice has built over their past two studio albums and raises the bar further, giving fans even more emotion, more clarity, and more confidence.
