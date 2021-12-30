ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

2022 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

By Loudwire Staff
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2022 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because...

hennemusic.com

Scorpions preview new album Rock Believer

The Scorpions have launched a three-part mini-series previewing their forthcoming album, “Rock Believer.”. “For our new album, ‘Rock Believer’, we all came back together in the studio like in the old days and captured that journey on camera,” says the band. “Today we release the first part 1 of 3. Maybe you discover some unreleased music snippets from our new album in it…”
MUSIC
metalinjection

KREATOR Will Release A New Album This Summer

Kreator will release a new album this Summer, according to guitarist and vocalist Mille Petrozza. The new album was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio with producer Arthur Rizk (Primitive Man, Creeping Death, etc.), and a new single should be out sometime soon. The record will be their first with ex-Dragonforce bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the band in 2019 and has so far only played on the "666 – World Divided" single.
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Interrupters to release new album

The Interrupters have finished recording their fourth studio album. As part of an instagram post, the band stated that the they just finished laying down tracks and will release the LP in 2022. They released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. You can see the post below.
MUSIC
NME

Iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars release 63-track covers album for 30th anniversary

Iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars have released a 63-track covers album to celebrate their 30th anniversary – check it out below. A sequel to Kill Rock Stars’ original 1991 compilation which featured the likes of Bikini Kill, Nirvana and the Melvins, Kill Rock Stars’ new album ‘Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars)’ sees a host of bands covering tracks from the label’s impressive 30-year catalogue.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Metal Insider’s Bram Teitelman’s Top 10 Albums of 2021

10) Deafheaven, Infinite Granite (Sargent House) Deafheaven has been divisive for years. Just the mere mention of them sends trve kvlt metalheads into conniptions, but they’ve always been interesting, and it’s been cool watching them move more towards shoegaze on their last few albums. Truly embracing it by working with Justin Meldal-Johnson (Beck, Nine Inch Nails, M83) is only a left turn if you haven’t been paying attention, but George Clark’s switch to clean singing works for the band. It’ll be worth watching to see if this is just a detour or if they full-on embrace it. As a fan of shoegaze and Deafheaven, I can’t wait to find out.
MUSIC
Amadhia

The Best Metal Albums of 2021

At the end of 2020, none of the bands that I included on this list had been able to perform live in front of an audience. This year, the availability of safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines has allowed for a cautious return to live music venues. Most of the artists included below have played their new songs for fans. I’ve even been lucky enough to see a couple of them. It’s maybe another year—or several—before anything like a pre-pandemic music ecosystem exists again, but hearing a new album of bludgeoning death metal, rowdy hard rock, or heart-wrenching doom and knowing that there’s a chance you’ll be able to experience it in a room full of like-minded headbangers has been a welcome feeling. Here are the 12 metal albums that kept me hopeful in 2021. I’ll see you in the pit.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Spidergawd are ready to usher in the new dawn of hard rock

Named after a Jerry Garcia instrumental, Motorpsycho spin-offs Spidergawd sound like the New Wave of The New Wave Of British Heavy Metal… but from Norway. For many, heavy metal grabbed us by our hormones as we hit our teens and has held on for the rest of our lives. Spidergawd frontman and guitarist Per Borten can beat that.
ROCK MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Top 40 Rock Albums of 2021

The first half of 2021 had little to offer as far as new music arrivals. The release schedule was slow, but as the pandemic pushed on, more artists unveiled what they had been up to over the course of lockdown, making for an influx of new material during the back half of the year.
MUSIC
theyoungfolks.com

Album Review: Wolf Alice – “Blue Weekend”

Over the course of their eleven years, London-born alt rock band Wolf Alice has proven that they’re a band to watch. Their 2015 debut album, My Love Is Cool, was welcomed by fans and critics who celebrated the band’s potential, drawing comparisons to the 1975, Radiohead, and ABBA. Their sophomore effort, 2017’s Visions of a Life, was met with near universal acclaim, earning the Mercury Prize and NME’s label of “Best band in Britain? 100 percent.” Their third album, 2021’s Blue Weekend, takes what Wolf Alice has built over their past two studio albums and raises the bar further, giving fans even more emotion, more clarity, and more confidence.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

10 albums that redefined black metal

From symphonic and blackgaze to the wider post-black metal sphere, these are the 10 albums that redefined black metal according to Ghost Bath's Dennis Mikula. Ghost Bath know a thing or two about redefining black metal. Since their formation in 2012, the band have indulged in obfuscation and stylistic variance that made pinning any one characteristic to them for any length of time largely redundant, becoming one of the most acclaimed names in post-black metal in the process. "Whenever I begin a brand-new project, I find that there's some sort of catalyst," explains guitarist/vocalist Dennis Mikula.
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Matt Cameron Of Soundgarden and Pearl Jam Teases Possible Collaboration With Krist Novoselic

In the world of collaboration, anything is possible. Now before the year is done, it is announced that Matt Cameron of Soundgarden and Pearl Jam teases a possible collaboration with Krist Novoselic, who is most known as the bassist of the legendary band, Nirvana. While both of them have had their own projects and collaborations in the last years, it is natural for performers in the same genres to somehow make their way to each other, appreciating their contribution to music. This is another example of how the grand design plays things out in time.
MUSIC
musicinminnesota.com

Top 10 Rock and Roll Drummers of All Time

Every great rock band has a steady-handed drummer controlling the rhythm and pace of the song. Great drummers are found everywhere, from heavy-metal juggernauts like Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham to contemporary rock like Dave Grohl of Nirvana and Foo Fighters/ Them Crooked Vultures. These drummers have demonstrated their technical...
MUSIC
NME

Paul McCartney’s bass breaks world record at auction

A guitar played by Paul McCartney was sold at auction over the weekend, breaking the world record for the most expensive bass in the process. The Yamaha BB-1200 bass guitar, which McCartney used in the studio and on tour with Wings, sold for $496,100 (£374,905), beating the previous record of $384,000 (£290,190) set by The Rolling Stones‘ Bill Wyman’s 1969 Fender Mustang bass in 2020.
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Gene Simmons Slammed Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden2021 In Review

Gene Simmons had a top 21 story from May 2021 after he slammed the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for not inducting Iron Maiden in their class of 2021. Iron Maiden was one of the many bands that went out on tour supporting KISS early in their career. The legendary metal band has sold over 100 million albums and continues to enjoy major success, but the Rock Hall has continued their long tradition of passing over hard rock and metal bands, but inducting artists/bands from genres outside of rock.
MUSIC
Variety

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin Dies at 53 of COVID Complications

Carlos Marin, the ever smiling and sharply dressed baritone powerhouse of multi-national quartet Il Divo, died Sunday of COVID complications. He was 53. After feeling ill, Marin had been hospitalized on Dec. 8 in the Intensive Care Unit of the Manchester Royal Hospital while on tour in the U.K. His death was announced on Sunday by Il Divo via the group’s Twitter account. “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. For 17 years, the four of us have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
