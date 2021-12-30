ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams-Ravens injury report: Rapp and Gaines DNP Thursday

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJJrO_0dZY3Jmq00

After holding a walk-through to start the week on Wednesday, the Rams took the field at SoFi Stadium on Thursday for their first full practice. They’re preparing to face the Ravens on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore in what’s a critical game with just two weeks left in the regular season.

The injury report looks a bit better than it did on Wednesday with all but three players practicing in full. Greg Gaines and Taylor Rapp were both non-participants for the second straight day, though Sean McVay said he expects them to play on Sunday.

Van Jefferson was also listed as DNP but that was just due to rest.

Ben Skowronek and Brian Allen were upgraded to full participants after being limited Wednesday. Chris Garrett also returned after being out sick.

On the Ravens’ side, the most notable injury is Lamar Jackson’s. He was limited Wednesday and limping noticeably, but he was held out of practice Thursday. That’s not a good sign for his chances of playing this weekend.

Marquise Brown was also sick and didn’t practice Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nB2k_0dZY3Jmq00

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Jalen Ramsey and Taylor Rapp go at it in Rams' huddle on first drive

The Rams’ defense allowed two plays of 10-plus yards to the Ravens on Baltimore’s opening drive Sunday, which led to some apparent frustration from Jalen Ramsey. After Marquise Brown’s 13-yard reception over the middle, Ramsey took a swing at Taylor Rapp’s helmet, shoving his head in the huddle. Things didn’t escalate further than that but Rapp was not happy about it.
NFL
Fox News

Rams' Jalen Ramsey, Taylor Rapp get into skirmish on field during game

Los Angeles Rams teammates Jalen Ramsey and Taylor Rapp had to be broken up in the first quarter as the team was taking on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 on Sunday. The FOX broadcast caught Ramsey and Rapp pushing and shoving each other. It wasn’t clear what the issue was as the defense didn’t really appear to be the main problem early for Los Angeles.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnp#American Football
OCRegister

Rams’ Jalen Ramsey, Taylor Rapp let ‘mix-up’ boil over

The Rams’ defense showed a lot of fight Sunday. Too bad some of it was between two Rams players. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey gave safety Taylor Rapp a right-handed jab to the face mask, snapping Rapp’s head back and forcing teammates to jump in and separate them, between plays during the Baltimore Ravens’ opening drive in the Rams’ 20-19 victory at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL
firstsportz.com

WATCH: NFL or UFC? Jalen Ramsey punches Taylor Rapp during Rams vs Ravens game

The Los Angeles Rams eked out the closest of victories in their Week 17 encounter against the Baltimore Ravens, coming out with a 20-19 victory in the final minutes of the game. In a fiery game on the pitch, tempers were often flared during the match and sometimes often within the team.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tom Brady, Antonio Brown

The NFL world is going pretty crazy over what happened with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday. On Sunday, Brown appeared to quit the Buccaneers-Jets game in the middle of the contest. Brown ripped his pads off and exited the field in a truly bizarre scene at...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

1 Ex-Packers Star Has No Relationship With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Greg Jennings had a strong connection on the football field. However, that connection quickly fell apart once Jennings left the Green Bay Packers. In a recent interview with the Pioneer Press, Jennings had an update on his friendship with Rodgers. It turns out his relationship with Rodgers is “non-existent.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

59K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy