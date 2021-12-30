ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2021 News Release

njsp.org
 5 days ago

State Police Urges Everyone to Ring in the New Year Responsibly. West Trenton, N.J. - Everyone is eager to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the New Year on a positive note, so is the New Jersey State Police, which is why we are aiming for zero traffic fatalities for this...

www.njsp.org

crimevoice.com

NEWS RELEASE: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON RUTHERFORD WAY

Originally published as a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “At approximately 8:16 a.m. on Tuesday December 14, 2021, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the 7300 block of Rutherford Way in Sacramento County to assist Metro Fire on a medical call. The caller stated he went to his sister-in-law’s residence looking for his wife after she did not return home from a visit. Upon his arrival to the home, he found his wife unresponsive inside.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
pearland.com

News Release from the Pearland Police Department

Pearland, Texas – The Pearland Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that occurred in the 11100 block of Broadway St. On December 25, 2021, at approximately 1:46pm, Pearland police were dispatched to a business at this location in reference to reports of two individuals who were shot. Officers arrived on scene and located two victims who were transported to the hospital by EMS with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Initial investigation determined the incident began as a verbal altercation between two females employed by the business. Currently, there is no ongoing threat and a suspect is in custody.
PEARLAND, TX
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blavity.com

Woman Found Unresponsive After A Date With Older White Man. Police Said The Man Was A Nice Guy And Didn't Need To Be Questioned.

A Bridgeport, Connecticut, family is searching for answers after their 23-year-old daughter was found unconscious in her apartment and died days before Christmas. Lauren Smith-Fields was found unresponsive on Dec. 12 after a date with an unknown older white male who she met on the online dating app Bumble, Westchester News 12 reports.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
State
New Jersey State
Black America Web

‘Sit Down, Karen!’ FBI Investigating White Woman After Viral Video Shows Violent Mid-Flight Attack

A white woman who was shown on video harassing and attacking at least one passenger during a recent commercial airplane flight is reportedly being investigated by federal law enforcement officials. Patricia Cornwall was taken into custody last week after the plane landed in Atlanta in what is seemingly the latest example of a so-called “Karen” being brought to justice for flagrantly flouting the law.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Cody Enterprise

Woman charged with 2 DUIs in 3 days

A recent transplant to Park County is being accused of driving under the influence of controlled substances twice in the same week. Lauren Davis, 31, who had just started working at a Cody daycare, was arrested for a second DUI on Dec. 16, just three days after being cited for the same crime, when she allegedly crossed into an oncoming lane of travel and struck another vehicle in Powell. She is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and failure to perform duty upon colliding with a vehicle or property for allegedly performing a hit and run on a Canyon Avenue light pole in Cody.
CODY, WY
WDVM 25

Two men arrested for 7-Eleven robberies

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police have arrested two men in connection to a series of robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores throughout Northern Virginia. 25-year-old Kelly Smith and 29-year-old Terrell Tapscott are charged for two robberies in Fairfax county. According to officials, the robberies took place on Dec. 6 at a store on Blake […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
People

Ga. Mom Cooking Christmas Eve Dinner Is Allegedly Killed by Partner in Shooting that Wounded Daughters

Police say Georgia mom was killed and her three daughters were injured during a shooting at a Christmas Eve dinner, according to multiple reports. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing police, reports the shooting took place at about 4:30 p.m. Friday after Lashanda Allison, 41, and her partner, 51-year-old Stephanie Agee, got into an argument. Agee allegedly opened fire while Allison was cooking.
GEORGIA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Father charged with killing son on New Year’s Eve allegedly said he used ‘that shotgun’ in Rosebank slaying

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man charged in the shooting death of his adult son on New Year’s Eve allegedly confessed to police soon after. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Richmond County district attorney’s office, 57-year-old Joseph Leone told police at the scene: “That shotgun in the garbage can, that’s the one I shot him with.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey Health Officials Tell Residents Not To Go To Emergency Room For COVID Test

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey residents are being warned not to go to the emergency room to try to get COVID tests. State health officials say they are being flooded with requests and want to remind the public emergency departments are for emergencies only. That includes those experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain or other severe COVID symptoms. CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bluebonnetnews.com

Temporary tags to be targeted in new law enforcement program

While some are issued by actual car dealerships, tens of thousands of fake temporary license plates are being sold online, and continue to fill roadways all over Texas. Texas lawmakers have acknowledged the issue, and are working on legislation to close the loop-holes in the system that has facilitated this issue, and minimize the number of wrongly issued tags in the future.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

