RadioShack might be a blast from the past to many investors, but don’t be fooled. After falling apart in the mid-2010s, the company is back and looking to be a power play in the crypto world. The consumer electronics retailer is launching its own project and a RadioShack crypto to match, and it’s gaining quite a bit of support as it nears fruition. Of course, this momentum is breeding imposters as well, something which the company is seeking to address this week.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO