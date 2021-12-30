ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Charles Anderson, 78

crowrivermedia.com
 3 days ago

Charles “Chuck” Anderson, 78, of Lake Minnie-Belle, Green Leaf...

www.crowrivermedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond.com

CHARLES SWECKER

SWECKER, Charles Frankie "Poppie," of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord on December 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Swecker. He is survived by his children, Danny Swecker (Blair), Debbie Parrish (Mark); grandchildren, Morgan and Evan Swecker, Alex and Tori Parrish; siblings, Betty, Zana, Stephen, Sammy and Keith. Poppie was a family man who loved his grandchildren more than anything. The family received friends on Thursday, December 16 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service followed at 1 p.m. Entombment will take place in Hollywood Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
TribTown.com

Madawna Kay Anderson

Madawna Kay Anderson, 44, North Vernon, died December 24, 2021. Funeral will be 2pm on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Dove-Sharp &Rudicel Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am until time of service.
NORTH VERNON, IN
recordargusnews.com

Toni-Renee Anderson

It is with great sadness that the family of Toni- Renee “TR” (Putt) Anderson announces the passing of their beloved, beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and daughter. She was taken from us far too soon and no words can express the crushing loss we feel. The world lost a wonderful woman – an absolute light. Toni is known as TR to […]
OBITUARIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy