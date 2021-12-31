ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Navajo council votes to send big checks to tribal members

 3 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation's tribal council has voted to send $2,000 checks to each qualified adult and $600 for each child using $557 million in federal coronavirus relief funds. The council's vote to send the checks to about 350,000 tribal members was approved Thursday...

Flathead Beacon

Two Incumbents, Three Newcomers Elected to CSKT Tribal Council

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ (CSKT) 10-member tribal council will feature three new representatives after last month’s elections on the Flathead Indian Reservation, including a replacement for longtime council member and current chairwoman Shelly Fyant, who lost reelection. Tribal members cast their general election ballots on Dec....
ELECTIONS
KHQ Right Now

Jonathan Bingle sworn in as Spokane city council member

SPOKANE, Wash. - Jonathan Bingle was sworn in as a member of the Spokane City Council on Thursday. Bingle, a small business owner and former pastor, won 57% of the vote in the November election, defeating Naghmana Sherazi for the District 1 seat. He replaces Kate Burke, a progressive who...
SPOKANE, WA
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Jonathan Nez
KTBS

City Council to add new member today

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport City Council will have a seventh member today following the appointment of a new council member by Gov. John Bel Edwards. According to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin's office, Alan Duval Jackson Jr. has been appointed to fill the District E seat vacated last month by the resignation of Councilman James Flurry.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ohio.gov

Voting Members

As the Allen County Engineer since 2015, Brion is responsible for all aspects of design, construction and maintenance of the county roads and bridges. He has been with the Allen County Engineer’s Office since 1997, but previous work experiences include the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Warren County Engineer’s Office. Brion also serves as the Chairperson for the Allen County Transportation Improvement District, is a member of the District 13 OPWC Integrating Committee, and has held various roles in his local Regional Planning Commission.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Times-Republican

Council members to be sworn in Jan. 3

The public is invited to join the City of Marshalltown at a Swearing In Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mike Ladehoff was elected as the 1st Ward City Council member for a full four-year term. Dex Walker was elected as the 3rd Ward City Council member, which will be his first term. Barry Kell was elected as an At-Large City Council member, which will be his first term. Jeff Schneider was elected as an At-Large City Council member, which will be his first term.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
brownwoodnews.com

Council Approves First Reading of Ordinance Redistricting City Council Member Wards

In session Tuesday morning, December 28, members of the Brownwood City Council approved an Ordinance (first reading) for a revised plan redistricting the City’s Council Member Wards. The Council first held a Public Hearing regarding the plan to redistrict member wards. No one was present to speak concerning the matter. City staff had reviewed three maps that were submitted by the Knight Law Firm and recommended Plan 1 as it had the least amount of changes from the current ward map. The Ordinance approving Plan 1 will come before the Council again in a future meeting for another reading. The maps considered are a part of the City Council agenda packet for December 28 and can be found by clicking THIS LINK.
BROWNWOOD, TX
cherokeephoenix.org

Chief Hoskin elected chair of HRSA Tribal Advisory Council

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. was recently elected Chair of the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Tribal Advisory Council. HRSA established the Tribal Advisory Council in 2021 as a forum for elected tribal officials and HRSA staff to exchange views on emerging public...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
tennesseestar.com

Incoming Minneapolis Council Member Says He’ll Pursue Voting Rights for Non-Citizens

Jason Chavez will assume his seat as a member of the Minneapolis City Council in less than two weeks. He said he’ll use his power to pursue voting rights for non-citizens. Even though the Minnesota Constitution is clear that all voters in state and local elections must have “been a citizen of the United States for three months,” Chavez told Axios that he’s already in the process of exploring a way to allow non-citizens to vote. Minneapolis alone is home to about 30,000 non-citizens, Axios reports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lake County Leader

Fyant, Gillin voted out of CSKT Tribal Council

Shelly Fyant, chairwoman of the Tribal Council of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, is one of two Tribal Council incumbents who was defeated in the Tribes’ Dec. 18 election. Members went to the polls with five seats on the ballot. Fyant represents the Tribes’ Arlee District and was...
POLSON, MT
KGMI

Lummi Business Council moves to recall member for misconduct

LUMMI NATION, Wash. – The Lummi Indian Business Council has begun proceedings to recall one of its members for what it calls gross misconduct and neglect of duty. The council says in a release that Kathy Pierre mismanaged programs while serving as the council’s treasurer and was removed from the position in October.
ECONOMY
Republic

Ex-council member DeDomenic to run for assessor

A former Bartholomew County Council member is preparing to toss her hat back into the political arena. Laura DeDomenic has announced her intention to seek the GOP nomination for Bartholomew County assessor during the 2022 primary election. Her announcement comes just a few weeks after first-term incumbent Ginny Whipple said...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Council votes to send School Committee petition to Legislature; bids adieu to Wally, Rosen

WORCESTER —The City Council Tuesday sent on its way the plan to change the way the city votes to elect the School Committee.  The council voted unanimously to send a home rule petition to the Legislature seeking to shift the School Committee from all at-large representation to a district-based model, with six districts, two at-large members, and the mayor, who will continue to serve as chair.  ...
WORCESTER, MA
yourdailylocal.com

Outgoing City Council Members Thanked for Their Service

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren City Council will look a little different at the start of the new year, and at Monday’s meeting, Mayor Maurice Cashman took the time to thank those outgoing members of the council. Gregory Fraser, Doug Hearn, Paul Giannini and Kim Exley were thanked...
WARREN, PA
KTAR.com

Avondale looking to replace council member following resignation

PHOENIX — Avondale is seeking a new city council member following a recent resignation announcement from Councilmember Pat Dennis. Dennis, the city’s former vice mayor, said she was leaving office Jan. 3 due to “personal reasons,” according to a press release Wednesday. Applicants must submit their...
AVONDALE, AZ
WLUC

Longtime KBIC tribal president defeated in council election

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community will have a new president. Incumbent council member and longtime tribal president Chris Swartz, Jr. was defeated during Saturday’s KBIC General Election. Newcomer Suzie Elmblad and incumbent Kim Klopstein won the Baraga District seats with a six-vote margin between second and fourth places. Newcomer Liz Julio and incumbent Susan LaFernier won the L’Anse District seats.
BARAGA, MI
The Georgia Sun

Atlanta City Council members say goodbye

ATLANTA — Members of the Atlanta City Council released the following statements today as their legislative terms near a close:. “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Atlanta as both a Council member and Council president. It would be impossible to capture all of the memorable moments and contributions in a single statement. However, I am most grateful for the opportunity to drive the creation of the City’s first Office of the Inspector General, promote economic growth and development throughout the city, raise awareness of local government’s responsibility to operate transparently, and advocate for greater public inclusion in policymaking. Every triumph and every struggle has been well worth the effort in the journey toward co-creating a greater Atlanta for us all. The last 20-plus years have given me an opportunity to perform much work on behalf of the city, and there still remains much more to be done. Thank you to the citizens of Atlanta for this tremendous opportunity. I look forward to contributing in new and exciting ways as the city of Atlanta moves forward.” – Council President Felicia A. Moore.
ATLANTA, GA

