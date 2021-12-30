ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Handloaders Need a Chronograph, Especially When No Load Data Exists

By Lane Pearce
outdoorchannelplus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you do if you can't find published load data for the components you want to use? Here's one answer. One of my gunsmith’s hunting buddies, Rusty,...

www.outdoorchannelplus.com

Comments / 0

Related
outdoorchannelplus.com

Mossberg 940 Pro Waterfowl Shotgun: Full Review

The new 3-inch gas-operated, semi-automatic shotgun from Mossberg is a serious step up for diehard duck and goose hunters. Like so many things in life, we cling to the things we know and are accustomed to. The Mossberg name and line of hunting shotguns — including the 500, 835, and 930 series — exemplify this notion. It doesn’t take long polling the hunting crowd to find out how popular these models have been and continue to be. They’re known for being affordable, reliable, and perform without hiccups, despite being subjected to some seriously harsh hunting conditions.
outdoorchannelplus.com

Caldwell Ballistic Precision Sight In Target Camera Saves Trips Downrange

The Caldwell Ballistic Precision Sight In Target Camera makes zeroing your firearm easier, giving you real-time snapshots of your target and saving time and trips downrange. Zeroing a firearm can be quite a chore. You know the drill: Walk downrange to the target, analyze each group of shots, walk back to the bench, make adjustments, shoot again and walk back to the target to verify your results. Clearly, the further you are from the target, the more time and energy is expended. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could get a real-time snapshot of your target without having to make so many trips? With the.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronograph#Guns#Handloaders#Imr#Enduron#Hodgdon
Indy100

Residents of flats with transparent swimming pool 115ft above the ground are fuming about how expensive it is

The residents of the flat with that viral transparent swimming pool are fuming about how expensive it is. According to the Sun, the people living in the Embassy Gardens development in London South Bank want the pool to be closed during the winter because it costs over £150,000 to heat and since it is pretty cold over the winter months they are not exactly desperate to take a dip.
LIFESTYLE
outdoorchannelplus.com

3 Cheap Knives Under $35

Here's a trio of surprisingly good quality knives at prices you won't believe. ‘You get what you pay for’ is an old adage which usually holds true. However, with a bit of research, hard work and luck you can occasionally come across a surprisingly good deal. In this case I undertook a quest to find a quality working knife at an affordable price. How affordable? Less than $35 was my goal, under $10 was preferred. Not on my list was tacti-cool fighting knives, cheap Chinese junk or big limb-whackers. Rather, I was looking for a compact practical tool for the normal cutting chores which crop up in daily life. I wanted a simple working knife at an affordable blue-collar price. However just because I was being frugal didn’t mean I didn’t want a...
LIFESTYLE
outdoorchannelplus.com

DeSantis Gunhide Cozy Partner Holster: A Companion for Discreet, Comfortable Carry

The DeSantis Gunhide Cozy Partner offers the best of leather holsters; it's soft, pliable, comfortable against the skin and durable. Gunleather, to some, may seem like an enduring artifact from a bygone era, obsolete in this age of proprietary polymers and manufactured materials. But when considering how to tote fighting irons, a definitive replacement for leather has yet to emerge that pleases all. Cow- and steerhide holsters remain popular within the larger mix of materials because of leather’s advantages: It’s pliable and soft, which makes it easy to work with and comfortable against the skin. Leather is known to be durable, and it excels at being formed to the shape of its cargo and maintaining its structure through years of use.
outdoorchannelplus.com

Swim Fly Lines

Fly-line design often follows fly-rod popularity. It’s common that fly lines are designed to match fly rods—either a specific fly rod or a fly rod type. If super-stiff fly rods rise in popularity, for instance, then you make 2X-heavy fly lines to help load those rods. It’s not often that it happens the other way around, but according to Mike Schultz, that’s exactly what happened with G.Loomis NRX+ SF rods. Schultzy already had a favorite set of lines that could handle almost any freshwater situation where you want to swim big, articulated swimming flies, and trigger strikes from smallmouth bass: “The SA Sonar Titan series...
SPORTS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Field Test: Leupold VX-3HD Hunting Scope

The VX-3HD riflescope line is rich in practical features but remains affordable. I could tell Shawn Skipper was excited, and it wasn’t because he had just returned from a successful elk hunt. (I think it was elk. Skipper hunts so much that it’s difficult to keep track.) "Big...
TRACK & FIELD
outdoorchannelplus.com

ATA Show Set to Open With Pandemic Backdrop

After last year was canceled due to COVID-19, bowhunting's big trade show returns with in-person event. A couple of years ago in January 2020, I penned a story for this space at Game and Fish that suggested that while the modern archery world might appear to be somewhat foreign to bowhunting’s legendary Fred Bear at first glance, it would have been far more familiar to him than most might suspect.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outdoorchannelplus.com

5 Most Viewed Articles in 2021

From tips and tactics to breaking news to top-ranking gear lists and more, Gun Dog is your primary source for getting in the know with all things upland bird hunting and sporting dogs. The following five are your top favorite Gun Dog articles of 2021. 10 Great Shotguns for Sporting...
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Stayput Shallow Water Anchor Review

The Stayput Anchor serves as a versatile, cost-effective, silent shallow water anchoring solution. For anglers drifting, paddling, or poling in shallow water- here are two factors that will have a major impact on the outcome of your efforts. First, your ability to move quietly without spooking fish, and second, the ability to stop and control your vessel or paddle craft while you present a bait or fight a fish. The former is going to require a quiet platform to work out of and lots of practice. The latter is easier to accomplish with nothing more than the right tools.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Is the AK the Ultimate Rifle for Preppers?

James Tarr discusses the good and bad of this classic Soviet design. The AK has the reputation for being the most reliable military-style rifle in the history of the universe. We’ve all heard the stories, bury it in mud and it works. Shoot it until the handguards catch fire and it works. Submerge it inside a Spanish galleon in salt water for 272 years until it’s furry with rust and it works. Dunk it in a lava flow, wait for the stone to harden, chip it out, and it works. In truth, it is a reliable design, but it can, and does fail, just like anything man-made.
MILITARY
outdoorchannelplus.com

CZ SP-01 Shadow 2 9mm Offers a Smooth Practical Shooting Experience: Full Review

The all-steel CZ SP-01 Shadow 2 9mm handgun weighs in at 46.5 ounces, which means its ability to handle recoil and muzzle rise is excellent, especially for practical shooting competitors. Here's a full review. Though it is divided among several sanctioning bodies, each with its own niche, the sport of...
outdoorchannelplus.com

Desert Ghosts: Hunting the Elusive Coues Deer

Scaring up one of the Southwest's secretive deer. Ask an old Arizonan desert deer hunter what he likes best to hunt, and the answer will likely surprise you. Coues deer—known among those of scientific bent as Odocoileus virginianus couesi—are perhaps the most fascinating subspecies of whitetail. Also called fan-tailed deer by old-timers or just Arizona whitetails, the little desert deer behave differently than common whitetails and live and thrive in habitat dramatically different than what is typically considered optimal for whitetails.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

XS Sights Standard Dot Tritium Night Sight for Revolvers

XS Sights offers Standard Dot Tritium Night Sight for a variety of double- and single-action revolvers, as well as larger Big Dot Sights in a variety of colors. Shooting Times has been covering products from XS Sights regularly over the last few years. A lot of major gunmakers offer models straight from their factories with XS sights already installed. Most of what we’ve covered have been semiautomatic pistols and lever-action rifles, but this time, I installed the XS Standard Dot Tritium Night Sight on my personal Ruger SP101 revolver. This little double-action revolver is chambered for .327 Federal. It was manufactured in 2008 and has a 3.0-inch barrel. It’s one of my favorite...
outdoorchannelplus.com

Cranking for Fall Turnover Bass, Part 3

In this three-part series, Paul Mueller discusses the different situations and phases of the fall turnover and different lakes where a crankbait will succeed. A crankbait, in general, is very easy to use, but it can be technical and will require attention to detail. It's an important tool like anything else, and depending on the water, cover and how deep the fish are, choosing the correct shallow-, medium- or deep-diving crankbait can make or break your fishing trip.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy