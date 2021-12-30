Handloaders Need a Chronograph, Especially When No Load Data Exists

The DeSantis Gunhide Cozy Partner offers the best of leather holsters; it's soft, pliable, comfortable against the skin and durable. Gunleather, to some, may seem like an enduring artifact from a bygone era, obsolete in this age of proprietary polymers and manufactured materials. But when considering how to tote fighting irons, a definitive replacement for leather has yet to emerge that pleases all. Cow- and steerhide holsters remain popular within the larger mix of materials because of leather’s advantages: It’s pliable and soft, which makes it easy to work with and comfortable against the skin. Leather is known to be durable, and it excels at being formed to the shape of its cargo and maintaining its structure through years of use.

