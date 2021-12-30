COUNCIL: 2021 Year in Review
December 30, 2021
2021 Year in Review
A hopeful and empowering year comes to a close for 2021
Year-end accomplishments listed for Council and Redevelopment Agency (RDA)
SALT LAKE CITY – After some challenging times, including a worldwide health crisis and natural disasters, Salt Lake City bounced back and enjoyed a steadier 2021. While the City Council experienced internal changes with unexpected vacancies, they took this year to enact meaningful policies to strengthen each district and the City as a whole.
