BERGEN, N.Y. (WHEC) — A local firefighter saved a woman's life by pulling her out of a burning building. The heroic act happened on Thursday at around 8 p.m. A fire broke out in the Hidden Meadows Manufactured Home Park in Bergen. A neighbor saw the flames and tried to kick in the front door to help get the woman out. However, when assistant chief Garrett Dean arrived, the neighbor said they thought the woman might be stuck behind a door.

BERGEN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO