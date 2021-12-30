ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Pandemic surge compounded by testing shortage in Denton County

A nanopore sequencer, used to sequence coronavirus samples, is seen at the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory in Omaha, on Dec. 2, 2021. More states are finding cases of the omicron variant.  Madeline Cass/The New York Times

Denton County’s virus surge has been obscured by a nationwide coronavirus testing shortage.

It’s lately become difficult for residents to find a test. At-home tests sell out quickly at local pharmacies, and professional testing sites book solid well in advance as the holidays brought people together amid the spread of the omicron variant.

Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health, said his department is worried about symptomatic people who can’t get tested and then might not isolate as they’re supposed to because they don’t have a positive test result in hand.

“We’re pretty much at testing capacity at this point, and I think that’s happening across the country,” he said by phone Wednesday.

From what he’d seen, Richardson said staffing constraints were a larger problem than lack of supplies, “but that’s a moment-by-moment reality.”

Kelly Selby, a pharmacist at Community Pharmacy, said he was sold out of at-home tests Wednesday afternoon. He said he expected to get more in stock soon.

As far as testing appointments, Selby said his pharmacy is managing the increased demand.

“We’re handling what we’ve got right now, but it’s pretty full each day,” he said.

He estimated most people could get an appointment within 24 hours, but each day has filled up fairly quickly.

He said the supply of at-home tests had ebbed and flowed throughout the pandemic, which was partially because tests would come and go from the market. One batch of tests all expired earlier in the year, so his pharmacy had to dispose of them and switch brands.

He traced the current shortage back roughly two weeks.

“Before that, we could have gotten tests easily,” he recalled.

He said it’s possible the holidays brought many people together, which resulted in an easier viral spread. One family member in a gathering, for example, could catch the virus, which then would cause everybody else who was in proximity to them to want a test, as well.

There’s also been many people wanting to get tested ahead of travel plans.

“There’s been a pretty consistent demand for the PCR test because some of the countries require that for travel,” Selby said.

He estimated that 40% of all tests they’d done recently came back positive for the virus, whereas the pharmacy typically would see that number in the teens.

Public health officials were already worried that people who test positive with at-home tests wouldn’t report their results to DCPH, which means doctors and the public alike have a murkier picture of the current state of the pandemic.

Richardson said that problem is compounded by the testing shortage, and experts are starting to lose visibility of pandemic trends. Despite that, the data experts have indicated negative trends.

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Denton County began trending up on Dec. 20 after more than a month of declines and another month of plateaued infection rates.

That information is available despite the scarcity of tests and fear that test results aren’t being sent up the public health chain.

Richardson said the county tried to combat that discrepancy with additional testing days operating under extended hours with more appointments available per hour.

Despite that, Denton County Public Health was booked solid days in advance this week.

“This week was the first week that we’ve run out of testing capacity since really the beginning of [the spread of the delta variant],” he said. “This is by far the most tests that have been requested really since the holidays last year.”

DENTON COUNTY, TX
