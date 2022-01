Ouch! You just stubbed your toe. It quickly swells, gets hot, turns red and it hurts. You may curse, but you are actually experiencing the beginning of the healing process. “Inflammation” is the body’s attempt to right the wrongs caused by physical injury, infection or exposure to toxins. Thanks to “acute” inflammation, you will soon be back to kicking without pain. Long term or “chronic” inflammation, however, is a different story. That may have you kicking the bucket.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO