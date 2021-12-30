GUEST COLUMN: What do you want – constituents of Senate District 16 – for Betsy Johnson’s replacement? Local Democrat Precinct Committee Persons would like to know …
I have been a Precinct Committee Person (PCP) in Bay City for several years now. I am but one of several dozen PCPs in Tillamook County, an up-to-date list of PCPs is maintained by the County Clerk’s Office (https://www.co.tillamook.or.us/clerk/page/elections-division) When a vacancy comes up in a state legislative...www.tillamookcountypioneer.net
Comments / 0