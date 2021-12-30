Boise State RB coach Venable steps down

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Antonio Brown stripped his uniform off and left the field in a surreal scene during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game on Sunday, and we may now know what set him off. According to Bucs radio sideline reporter TJ Rives, Brown was benched by Bruce Arians prior to quitting...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped New York with a 28-24 win over the Jets, but they will board their team flight home short a player. In the third quarter, star wideout Antonio Brown took off his shoulder pads, his shirt and other equipment before exiting the field in a strange manner.
Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
Why on earth was a referee carrying an Alabama football duffle bag at halftime of the Cotton Bowl? Is Nick Saban paying the refs?. Folks who are looking for a reason to believe that the Alabama Crimson Tide are getting help from the refs at the Cotton Bowl might have more ammo for some conspiracy theories.
On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes pulled out a 48-45 Rose Bowl win over Utah. According to reports, Buckeyes assistant Matt Barnes has confirmed that he is heading to Memphis to become their defensive coordinator. Ohio State assistant Matt Barnes confirmed to @LettermenRow that he is taking the defensive coordinator...
Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
Tom Brady had a viral meltdown during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 shutout loss against the New Orleans Saints, and the NFL apparently warned the veteran quarterback not to let it happen again. During Monday’s episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast, Brady said he received a warning from the...
Nick Saban is a happy man tonight. Alabama’s head coach isn’t often a bowl of sunshine during his postgame interviews, but he was in a pretty good mood on Friday evening. The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 4 Cincinnati, 27-6, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.
Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
It looks like good news for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Corral left Saturday night’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Baylor in the first quarter with an ankle injury, and was transported from the sideline to the locker room on a cart. He later emerged on crutches and without his pads and helmet, visibly emotional as it was clear he would not be able to return to the game.
Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
Alabama’s players showed some great discipline ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati on Friday. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said during the week that his players voted to effectively put themselves in a bubble by staying at the team hotel and agreeing not to leave.
No. 1 Alabama meets No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff championship game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will be televised on ESPN. Alabama (13-1) is looking to win its seventh national championship under coach Nick Saban. The Crimson...
On Saturday afternoon, the college football world welcomed in the New Year with an incredible slate of bowl games. Arguably the best game on the docket came in the mid-afternoon window. No. 6 Ohio State took the field for a contest against No. 11 Utah in what promises to be an incredible game.
Matt Corral's injury in the Sugar Bowl has sparked social media discussion about whether college football players should be criticized for opting out of bowl games. The fact Corral's injury occurred the same day ESPN "College GameDay" analyst Kirk Herbstreit claimed "this era of player just doesn't love college football" — a reference to players opting out of bowl games — has only made the discussion more heated.
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
With Alabama's 27-6 victory over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, college football fans and Group of 5 detractors may be tempted to suggest the Bearcats — the first Group of 5 team to ever make the College Football Playoff — were not deserving of their playoff berth.
Comments / 0