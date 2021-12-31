ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Kobie McKinzie Chose Football Over Money in Signing With Oklahoma

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EckFa_0dZXqq7c00

The signing of talented linebacker Kobie McKinzie was a unique recruiting win for Oklahoma.

A product of Cooper High School in Lubbock, McKinzie was the first player to commit to OU’s 2022 class.

But when Lincoln Riley decided to leave for USC, McKinzie made a decision many of his fellow 2022 commits made, which was to step back from their commitment and reevaluate the situation.

In the immediate aftermath, McKinzie was contacted by the Texas staff, where he then committed to the Longhorns.

The Sooners hired Brent Venables shortly after, and the new OU head coach was able to bring McKinzie back to Norman, convincing McKinzie to honor his original commitment to OU and sign his National Letter of Intent during the early signing period.

“I’m a teenager and I’m gonna make a teenage decision,” McKinzie told SI Sooners’ John Hoover in an interview on the Hoover and Mayes Show on 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa. “But luckily I have my dad in my corner and he’s gonna lead me in the right direction.”

Venables had to work to get McKinzie back into the fold, however, as the linebacker didn’t know what to say to the OU coaching staff after the hire was made.

“Coach (Cale) Gundy texted me and said, ‘do you see who we just got?’ And I was shocked because I didn’t know what to say,” McKinzie said. “And so I didn’t text Coach Gundy back for like two days.

“When I finally got back to Coach Gundy he said ‘Coach V is calling you,’ and Coach V called me and said I’m coming out to Lubbock tomorrow. I’ve got to see you before it gets too far and I really don’t have a chance. So he was playing from behind, but I didn’t see it that way. A lot of people do, but I felt like it was fair ground for everybody because I had only knew those Texas guys for the same time I knew Coach V.”

Once Venables met with McKinzie in person, McKinzie said there was a stark contrast in the messages coming out of Norman and Austin.

“When (Venables) came to Lubbock, Texas had came the day before and their whole selling point to me was money,” McKinzie said. “Like that’s all they talked about in the meeting and that just didn’t sit right with me. I understand the opportunities money-wise there were amazing, but how do we change this football program?

“I’m going there to play football. That’s short money what NIL is, and I want to make long money to get what my main goal is and that’s the NFL. So Coach V came in and said I want you, I don’t need you. And that’s big picture for me. You want me but don’t need me? Okay I want to prove to you that I belong on this defense, that I can help this defense elevate.”

Venables isn’t naive enough to completely leave NIL out of the equation, he just said he prefers to seek out recruits who have other priorities other than racking up as many endorsements as possible.

“It is something that you have to have a plan for,” Venables said during his Signing Day press conference on Dec. 15. “We certainly do. Typically, with the right guys, that’s not one of the first, second, third things that is discussed. If that’s one of the first or second things, you have to be cautious moving forward.

“There’s nothing wrong with making a little short-term cash… There’s nothing wrong with those opportunities. It’s there, landscape that we have. It’s one we need to promote. It needs to be an advantage for us.”

The message certainly resonated with McKinzie, as he said his goals and aspirations go much higher than how much money he can make on campus in Year 1.

“I looked back at that situation,” said McKinzie, “and I sat down and I looked at the man in the mirror and I said what do you truly want? Do you want to go play in a National Championship or do you want to be content with being alright? And I definitely don’t want to be content.

“I want to compete on the biggest stage there is, and that’s the National Championship. And I think those guys up in Norman, Coach Venables specifically, he’s been in a lot of National Championships. He knows how to get there.”

Venables’ pitch landed him his first victory over Texas since returning to Norman, and he appears to have found a high-character linebacker he can coach and bond with for years to come in McKinzie.

“The recruiting process either exposes you or molds you, and it definitely molded me,” McKinzie said. “And I definitely know how I want a coach to recruit me, because at the end of the day, some coaches lie to your face and some people just be flat-out true honest with you.

“And that’s what Coach V was with me and I loved it. I couldn’t do nothing but respect it.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 4

Related
AllSooners

Oklahoma Takes Down Texas Tech in Lubbock

Oklahoma rode red-hot 3-point shooting and another big game from Madi Williams Sunday as the Sooners came home with a 97-91 Big 12 Conference road victory at Texas Tech. OU, just outside the poll at No. 26 last week, improved to 12-1 overall and 1-0 in Big 12 play and should expect a nice boost from another impressive victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Oklahoma Lands Talented 2022 Running Back Commit

DeMarco Murray struck gold again on the recruiting trail. Jovantae Barnes, a 6-foot-0, 190-pound running back from Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas committed to the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday afternoon. Making his call at the Under Armor All-American Game, Barnes picked OU over Florida State and USC. Rated...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma's Delarrin Turner-Yell Declares for NFL Draft

Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday. He's the 10th Oklahoma player to leave for the NFL Draft, joining opt-out linebackers Brian Asamoah and Nik Bonitto and defensive linemen Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey, as well as kicker Gabe Brkic, running back Kennedy Brooks, fullback Jeremiah Hall, and offensive linemen Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
AllSooners

Oklahoma's Ninth Player Declares for NFL Draft

Oklahoma’s exodus to the NFL Draft continued on Friday afternoon. Offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson announced on Twitter his intentions to declare for the draft, joining left guard Marquis Hayes who also declared for the draft on Friday. “To the coaching staff I would like to thank you for pushing...
NFL
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma F Jalen Hill Zoom

Watch Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill's full media zoom call on Friday, Dec. 31 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday night at the Lloyd Noble Center. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma Without Three Key Players For Big 12 Opener

Oklahoma will be without three key players heading into Saturday night's Big 12 opener against Kansas State. The team announced less than an hour before tip that they would be without forwards Tanner Groves and Jacob Groves along with guard Bijan Cortes due to health and safety protocols. The losses...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Sooners in the NFL: Week 17

Another Sunday has come and gone with Week 17 of the NFL season in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. For the first time in league history, the 17th week of the season is not the last but rather the penultimate slate of games of the regular season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Brent Venables
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Kansas State Postgame

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame zoom conference from Saturday, Jan. 1 following the Sooners' 71-69 win over Kansas State at the Lloyd Noble Center. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your premium...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full zoom press conference from Friday, Dec. 31 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday night at the Lloyd Noble Center. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma Introduces New Sooner Success Academic Award

Oklahoma continues to be forward-thinking. The University of Oklahoma announced on Monday a plan to create financial awards to student-athletes in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision in the Alston v. NCAA case. The Sooner Success Academic Award will provided the means for eligible student-athletes to receive a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy