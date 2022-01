Fire stations are a common sight in cities, and a career firefighter’s life is often centered at one. A career firefighter’s life can be very demanding and may not be possible for everyone. That’s why they have to stay in a fire station, where they wait for their next call. The fire station is equipped with an alarm system that signals them that there is an emergency. It will tell them where the emergency is and what type of emergency it is.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO