A critical appraisal of tools for delivery room assessment of the newborn infant

By Mara Niemuth
Nature.com
 5 days ago

The European Society for Paediatric Research (ESPR) Neonatal Resuscitation Section Writing Group &. Assessment of an infant's condition in the delivery room represents a prerequisite to adequately initiate medical support. In her seminal paper, Virginia Apgar described five parameters to be used for such an assessment. However, since that time maternal...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Country-level factors dynamics and ABO/Rh blood groups contribution to COVID-19 mortality

The identification of factors associated to COVID-19 mortality is important to design effective containment measures and safeguard at-risk categories. In the last year, several investigations have tried to ascertain key features to predict the COVID-19 mortality tolls in relation to country-specific dynamics and population structure. Most studies focused on the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic observed in the first half of 2020. Numerous studies have reported significant associations between COVID-19 mortality and relevant variables, for instance obesity, healthcare system indicators such as hospital beds density, and bacillus Calmette-Guerin immunization. In this work, we investigated the role of ABO/Rh blood groups at three different stages of the pandemic while accounting for demographic, economic, and health system related confounding factors. Using a machine learning approach, we found that the "B+" blood group frequency is an important factor at all stages of the pandemic, confirming previous findings that blood groups are linked to COVID-19 severity and fatal outcome.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Humoral immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in five different groups of individuals at different environmental and professional risk of infection

It is partially unknown whether the immune response to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS"CoV"2) infection persists with time. To address this issue, we detected the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in different groups of individuals previously diagnosed with COVID-19 disease (group 1 and 2), or potentially exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection (group 3 and 4), and in a representative group of individuals with limited environmental exposure to the virus due to lockdown restrictions (group 5). The primary outcome was specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the different groups assessed by qualitative and quantitative analysis at baseline, 3 and 6Â months follow-up. The seroconversion rate at baseline test was 95% in group 1, 61% in group 2, 40% in group 3, 17% in group 4 and 3% in group 5. Multivariate logistic regression analysis revealed male gender, close COVID-19 contact and presence of COVID-19 related symptoms strongly associated with serological positivity. The percentage of positive individuals as assessed by the qualitative and quantitative tests was superimposable. At the quantitative test, the median level of SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels measured in positive cases retested at 6-months increased significantly from baseline. The study indicates that assessing antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 through qualitative and quantitative testing is a reliable disease surveillance tool.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Enhanced tendon healing by a tough hydrogel with an adhesive side and high drug-loading capacity

Hydrogels that provide mechanical support and sustainably release therapeutics have been used to treat tendon injuries. However, most hydrogels are insufficiently tough, release drugs in bursts, and require cell infiltration or suturing to integrate with surrounding tissue. Here we report that a hydrogel serving as a high-capacity drug depot and combining a dissipative tough matrix on one side and a chitosan adhesive surface on the other side supports tendon gliding and strong adhesion (larger than 1,000"‰J"‰mâˆ’2) to tendon on opposite surfaces of the hydrogel, as we show with porcine and human tendon preparations during cyclic-friction loadings. The hydrogel is biocompatible, strongly adheres to patellar, supraspinatus and Achilles tendons of live rats, boosted healing and reduced scar formation in a rat model of Achilles-tendon rupture, and sustainably released the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide in a rat model of patellar tendon injury, reducing inflammation, modulating chemokine secretion, recruiting tendon stem and progenitor cells, and promoting macrophage polarization to the M2 phenotype. Hydrogels with 'Janus' surfaces and sustained-drug-release functionality could be designed for a range of biomedical applications.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Singleton exome sequencing of 90 fetuses with ultrasound anomalies revealing novel disease-causing variants and genotype"“phenotype correlations

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Exome sequencing has been increasingly implemented in prenatal genetic testing for fetuses with morphological abnormalities but normal rapid aneuploidy detection and microarray analysis. We present a retrospective study of 90 fetuses with different abnormal ultrasound findings, in which we employed the singleton exome sequencing (sES; 75 fetuses) or to a lesser extent (15 fetuses) a multigene panel analysis of 6713 genes as a primary tool for the detection of monogenic diseases. The detection rate of pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in this study was 34.4%. The highest diagnostic rate of 56% was in fetuses with multiple anomalies, followed by cases with skeletal or renal abnormalities (diagnostic rate of 50%, respectively). We report 20 novel disease-causing variants in different known disease-associated genes and new genotype"“phenotype associations for the genes KMT2D, MN1, CDK10, and EXOC3L2. Based on our data, we postulate that sES of fetal index cases with a concurrent sampling of parental probes for targeted testing of the origin of detected fetal variants could be a suitable tool to obtain reliable and rapid prenatal results, particularly in situations where a trio analysis is not possible.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lentiviral globin gene therapy with reduced-intensity conditioning in adults with Î²-thalassemia: a phase 1 trial

Î²-Thalassemias are inherited anemias that are caused by the absent or insufficient production of the Î² chain of hemoglobin. Here we report 6"“8-year follow-up of four adult patients with transfusion-dependent Î²-thalassemia who were infused with autologous CD34+ cells transduced with the TNS9.3.55 lentiviral globin vector after reduced-intensity conditioning (RIC) in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT01639690). Patients were monitored for insertional mutagenesis and the generation of a replication-competent lentivirus (safety and tolerability of the infusion product after RIC-primary endpoint) and engraftment of genetically modified autologous CD34+ cells, expression of the transduced Î²-globin gene and post-transplant transfusion requirements (efficacy-secondary endpoint). No unexpected safety issues occurred during conditioning and cell product infusion. Hematopoietic gene marking was very stable but low, reducing transfusion requirements in two patients, albeit not achieving transfusion independence. Our findings suggest that non-myeloablative conditioning can achieve durable stem cell engraftment but underscore a minimum CD34+ cell transduction requirement for effective therapy. Moderate clonal expansions were associated with integrations near cancer-related genes, suggestive of non-erythroid activity of globin vectors in stem/progenitor cells. These correlative findings highlight the necessity of cautiously monitoring patients harboring globin vectors.
CANCER
Nature.com

A training plan to implement lung ultrasound for diagnosing pneumonia in children

Lung ultrasound (LUS) for critical patients requires trained operators to perform them, though little information exists on the level of training required for independent practice. The aims were to implement a training plan for diagnosing pneumonia using LUS and to analyze the inter-observer agreement between senior radiologists (SRs) and pediatric intensive care physicians (PICPs).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Assessment and treatment of thyroid disorders in pregnancy and the postpartum period

Thyroid disorders are prevalent in pregnant women. Furthermore, thyroid hormone has a critical role in fetal development and thyroid dysfunction can adversely affect obstetric outcomes. Thus, the appropriate management of hyperthyroidism, most commonly caused by Graves disease, and hypothyroidism, which in iodine sufficient regions is most commonly caused by Hashimoto thyroiditis, in pregnancy is important for the health of both pregnant women and their offspring. Gestational transient thyrotoxicosis can also occur during pregnancy and should be differentiated from Graves disease. Effects of thyroid autoimmunity and subclinicalÂ hypothyroidism in pregnancy remain controversial. Iodine deficiency is the leading cause of hypothyroidism worldwide. Despite global efforts to eradicate iodine deficiency disorders, pregnant women remain at risk of iodine deficiency due to increased iodine requirements during gestation. The incidence of thyroid cancer is increasing worldwide, including in young adults. AsÂ such, the diagnosis of thyroid nodules or thyroid cancer during pregnancy is becoming more frequent. The evaluation and management of thyroid nodules and thyroid cancer in pregnancy poseÂ a particular challenge. Postpartum thyroiditis can occur up to 1 year after delivery and must beÂ differentiated from other forms of thyroid dysfunction, as treatment differs. This Review provides current evidence and recommendations for the evaluation and management of thyroid disorders in pregnancy and in the postpartum period.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

A multivariate modeling framework to quantify immune checkpoint context-dependent stimulation on T cells

Cells receive, and adjust to, various stimuli, which function as part of complex microenvironments forming their "context". The possibility that a given context impacts the response to a given stimulus defines "context-dependency" and it explains large parts of the functional variability of physiopathological and pharmacological stimuli. Currently, there is no framework to analyze and quantify context-dependency over multiple contexts and cellular response outputs. We established an experimental system including a stimulus of interest, applied to an immune cell type in several contexts. We studied the function of OX40 ligand (OX40L) on T helper (Th) cell differentiation, in 4 molecular (Th0, Th1, Th2, and Th17) and 11 dendritic cell (DC) contexts (monocyte-derived DC and cDC2 conditions). We measured 17 Th output cytokines in 302 observations, and developed a statistical modeling strategy to quantify OX40L context-dependency. This revealed highly variable context-dependency, depending on the output cytokine and context type itself. Among molecular contexts, Th2 was the most influential on OX40L function. Among DC contexts, the DC type rather than the activating stimuli was dominant in controlling OX40L context-dependency. This work mathematically formalizes the complex determinants of OX40L functionality, and provides a unique framework to decipher and quantify the context-dependent variability of any biomolecule or drug function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low Incidence of hepatic sinusoidal obstruction syndrome/veno-occlusive disease in adults undergoing allogenic stem cell transplantation with prophylactic ursodiol and low-dose heparin

Hepatic sinusoidal obstruction syndrome (SOS)/veno-occlusive disease (VOD) is a complication after allogenic hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) with high mortality. The purpose of this study was to assess the incidence and outcome of SOS in patients after allo-HSCT with the impact of ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) and low-dose heparin as SOS prophylaxis. Out of 1016 patients, 23 developed SOS, with a cumulative incidence of 2.3% (95% CI 1.3"“3.3) 6 months after HSCT. Approximately one quarter of these patients (26.1%) had late-onset SOS. A high proportion were very severe SOS cases (74%), and 83% of the patients were treated with defibrotide (DF). In multivariate analysis, advanced disease (p"‰="‰0.003), previous HSCT (p"‰="‰0.025) and graft versus host disease (GvHD) prophylaxis by post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) (p"‰="‰0.055) were associated with the development of SOS. The 1-year overall survival (OS) was significantly lower in the SOS group compared to patients without SOS (13% versus 70%, p"‰="‰0.0001). In conclusion, we found a low incidence of SOS in patients receiving low-dose heparin and UDCA prophylactically, but among SOS patients, a high mortality. Low-dose heparin and UDCA might be a prophylactic approach for SOS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Gut microbiomes from Gambian infants reveal the development of a non-industrialized Prevotella-based trophic network

Distinct bacterial trophic networks exist in the gut microbiota of individuals in industrialized and non-industrialized countries. In particular, non-industrialized gut microbiomes tend to be enriched with Prevotella species. To study the development of these Prevotella-rich compositions, we investigated the gut microbiota of children aged between 7 and 37 months living in rural Gambia (616 children, 1,389 stool samples, stratified by 3-month age groups). These infants, who typically eat a high-fibre, low-protein diet, were part of a double-blind, randomized iron intervention trial (NCT02941081) and here we report the secondary outcome. We found that child age was the largest discriminating factor between samples and that anthropometric indices (collection time points, season, geographic collection site, and iron supplementation) did not significantly influence the gut microbiome. Prevotella copri, Faecalibacterium prausnitzii and Prevotella stercorea were, on average, the most abundant species in these 1,389 samples (35%, 11% and 7%, respectively). Distinct bacterial trophic network clusters were identified, centred around either P. stercorea or F. prausnitzii and were found to develop steadily with age, whereas P. copri, independently of other species, rapidly became dominant after weaning. This dataset, set within a critical gut microbial developmental time frame, provides insights into the development of Prevotella-rich gut microbiomes, which are typically understudied and are underrepresented in western populations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Implementation and outcomes of a standard dose dextrose gel protocol for management of transient neonatal hypoglycemia

The use of oral dextrose gel (DG) reduces IV dextrose use. Prior studies used weight-based dosing (WD), though barriers exist, and are mitigated using standard dosing (SD). Our outcomes include IV dextrose use, NICU admissions, breastfeeding, adverse events, and assessment of WD vs SD. Study design. Retrospective chart review comparing...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Flight attendant occupational nutrition and lifestyle factors associated with COVID-19 incidence

In the era of COVID-19, essential workers are plagued with unforeseen and obfuscated challenges. Flight attendants are a unique subgroup of essential workers who face a multitude of health risks attributed to occupational exposures that are accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Such risks can be ameliorated with strategies that target factors which enhance COVID-19 risk, including modifiable factors of diet and lifestyle. The aim of this cross-sectional study is to detect occupational dietary and lifestyle factors which could increase COVID-19 incidence amongst flight attendants. To identify potential risk factors, a questionnaire was administered to eighty-four flight attendants and examined the participants' diet and lifestyle, and COVID-19 incidence. Descriptive statistics and logistic regression indicated that the participants' perceived dietary quality at work (p"‰="‰0.003), sleep disruptions which impacted their consumption of a healthy diet (p"‰="‰0.013), job tenure (OR: 0.67, 95% CI: 0.46:0.98) and frequency of reported cold/flu (OR: 1.49, 95% CI: 1.014"“2.189) were all factors associated with confirmed/suspected COVID-19 incidence. This study also revealed that a lack of infrastructure for food storage and time limitations are considerable occupational barriers for flight attendants to consume healthy foods. Additional investigation can further elucidate these relationships and related solutions to mitigate COVID-19 risk in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Multilocus Inherited Neoplasia Allele Syndrome (MINAS): an update

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Multi-locus Inherited Neoplasia Allele Syndrome (MINAS) refers to individuals with germline pathogenic variants in two or more cancer susceptibility genes(CSGs). With increased use of exome/genome sequencing it would be predicted that detection of MINAS would become more frequent. Here we review recent progress in knowledge of MINAS. A systematic literature search for reports of individuals with germline pathogenic variants in 2 or more of 94 CSGs was performed. In addition, participants with multiple primary tumours who underwent genome sequencing as part of the Rare Disease arm of the UK 100,000 Genomes Project were interrogated to detect additional cases. We identified 385 MINAS cases (211 reported in the last 5 years, 6 from 100,000 genomes participants). Most (287/385) cases contained at least one pathogenic variant in either BRCA1 or BRCA2. 108/385 MINAS cases had multiple primary tumours at presentation and a subset of cases presented unusual multiple tumour phenotypes. We conclude that, as predicted, increasing numbers of individuals with MINAS are being have been reported but, except for individuals with BRCA1/BRCA2 MINAS, individual CSG combinations are generally rare. In many cases it appears that the clinical phenotype is that which would be expected from the effects of the constituent CSG variants acting independently. However, in some instances the presence of unusual tumour phenotypes and/or multiple primary tumours suggests that there may be complex interactions between the relevant MINAS CSGs. Systematic reporting of MINAS cases in a MINAS database (e.g. https://databases.lovd.nl/shared/diseases/04296) will facilitate more accurate prognostic predictions for specific CSG combinations.
CANCER
Nature.com

Comprehensive and person-centred approach in research: what is missing?

The concept of a comprehensive and person-centred approach in healthcare is not new and it is the basic principle that is embedded in the International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF) framework. However, the implementation of a comprehensive and person-centred approach has not been fully translated into research development in people living with spinal cord injuries (SCI). This approach in research is important as the perspectives of persons living with SCI should be equally valued drivers in any research intended to provide a direct or indirect outcome to people living with a SCI. This perspective paper will discuss some of the limiting factors and provide some examples of previous and current successful steps being taken towards the worldwide implementation of this approach. Finally, this paper will suggest some of the steps needed to implement this person-centred model in research in people with SCI.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Non-invasive mapping of cortical categorization function by repetitive navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation

Over the past years navigated repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (nrTMS) had become increasingly important for the preoperative examination and mapping of eloquent brain areas. Among other applications it was demonstrated that the detection of neuropsychological function, such as arithmetic processing or face recognition, is feasible with nrTMS. In order to investigate the mapping of further brain functions, this study aims to investigate the cortical mapping of categorization function via nrTMS. 20 healthy volunteers purely right-handed, with German as mother tongue underwent nrTMS mapping using 5Â Hz/10 pulses. 52 cortical spots spread over each hemisphere were stimulated. The task consisted of 80 pictures of living and non-living images, which the volunteers were instructed to categorize while the simulation pulses were applied. The highest error rates for all errors of all subjects were observed in the left hemisphere's posterior middle frontal gyrus (pMFG) with an error rate of 60%, as well as in the right pMFG and posterior supra marginal gyrus (pSMG) (45%). In total the task processing of non-living objects elicited more errors in total, than the recognition of living objects. nrTMS is able to detect cortical categorization function. Moreover, the observed bihemispheric representation, as well as the higher error incidence for the recognition of non-living objects is well in accordance with current literature. Clinical applicability for preoperative mapping in brain tumor patients but also in general neuroscience has to be evaluated as the next step.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An update on long-acting therapies in chronic sight-threatening eye diseases of the posterior segment: AMD, DMO, RVO, uveitis and glaucoma

In the real-world setting, there is suboptimal compliance with treatments that require frequent administration and assessment visits. This undertreatment frequently has negative consequences in eye disease and carries a real risk to vision. For example, patients with glaucoma risk progression of visual loss even with a small number of missed doses, and patients with neovascular age-related degeneration (nAMD) who fail to attend a bi-monthly clinic appointment to receive an intravitreal anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drug injections may lose the initial vision gains in vision. Protracted regular treatment schedules represent a high burden not only for patients and families, but also healthcare professionals, systems, and ultimately society too. There has been a clear need for longer-acting therapies that reduce the frequency, and therefore the burden, of treatment interventions. Several longer-acting interventions for nAMD, diabetic macular oedema, retinal vein occlusion, uveitis and glaucoma have either been developed or are in late-phase development, some of which employ novel mechanisms of actions, and all of which of promise longer (â‰¥3 month) treatment intervals. This review delivers an overview of anti-VEGF agents with longer durations of action, DARPins, bispecific anti-VEGF/Ang2 therapies, anti-PDGF and anti-integrin therapy, Rho-kinase inhibitors, the Port Delivery System, steroids, gene therapy for retina and uveitis, and for glaucoma, ROCK inhibitors, implants and plugs, and SLT laser and MIGS. The review also refers to the potential of artificial intelligence to tailor treatment efficacy with a resulting reduction in treatment burden.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Seven-year trajectories of body weight, quality of life and comorbidities following Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. There is limited long-term data comparing the outcomes of sleeve gastrectomy (SG) and Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) for severe obesity, both with respect to body weight, quality of life (QOL) and comorbidities. We aimed to determine 7-year trajectories of body mass index (BMI),...
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

European Journal of Human Genetics

European Journal of Human Genetics volumeÂ 30,Â pages 3"“4 (2022)Cite this article. In Scotland, Hogmanay (the last day of the "auld" [old] year) is a time for celebrating the year gone by, and the year to come. What better time to look back on the research highlights from EJHG in 2021?
WORLD
Nature.com

Antimicrobial and cytotoxic activity of electrosprayed chitosan nanoparticles against endodontic pathogens and Balb/c 3T3 fibroblast cells

The aims of this study were to synthesize highly positively charged chitosan nanoparticles (Ch-Np) using the electrospraying technique, and to test their antimicrobial activity against endodontic pathogens, and cytotoxicity against fibroblast cells. Ch-Np were synthesized from low molecular weight chitosan (LMW-Ch) using the electrospraying technique, and characterized. The antimicrobial activity was evaluated against Streptococcus mutans, Enterococcus faecalis, and Candida albicans in their planktonic state using a Time-Kill Test performed by using broth micro-dilution technique, and against biofilm biomass using a microtiter plate biofilm assay. The cytotoxicity was evaluated using Balb/c 3T3 fibroblast cells with the standard MTT assay. Electrospraying of LMW-Ch produced Ch-Np with an average size of 200Â nm, and a surface charge of 51.7Â mV. Ch-Np completely eradicated S. mutans and E. faecalis in the planktonic state and showed fungistatic activity against C. albicans. Furthermore, it significantly reduced the biofilm biomass for all the tested microbial species [S. mutans (p"‰="‰0.006), E. faecalis (p"‰<"‰0.0001), and C. albicans (p"‰="‰0.004)]. When tested for cytotoxicity using 3T3 cells, Ch-Np showed no cytotoxicity. In conclusion, the highly positively charged, colloidal dispersion of Ch-Np are effective as a biocompatible endodontic antimicrobial agent.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A global analysis of conservative and non-conservative mutations in SARS-CoV-2 detected in the first year of the COVID-19 world-wide diffusion

The ability of SARS-CoV-2 to rapidly mutate represents a remarkable complicancy. Quantitative evaluations of the effects that these mutations have on the virus structure/function is of great relevance and the availability of a large number of SARS-CoV-2 sequences since the early phases of the pandemic represents a unique opportunity to follow the adaptation of the virus to humans. Here, we evaluated the SARS-CoV-2 amino acid mutations and their progression by analyzing publicly available viral genomes at three stages of the pandemic (2020 March 15th and October 7th, 2021 February 7th). Mutations were classified in conservative and non-conservative based on the probability to be accepted during the evolution according to the Point Accepted Mutation substitution matrices and on the similarity of the encoding codons. We found that the most frequent substitutions are T"‰>"‰I, L"‰>"‰F, and A"‰>"‰V and we observe accumulation of hydrophobic residues. These findings are consistent among the three stages analyzed. We also found that non-conservative mutations are less frequent than conservative ones.Â This finding may be ascribed to a progressive adaptation of the virus to the host. In conclusion, the present study provides indications of the early evolution of the virus and tools for the global and genome-specific evaluation of the possible impact of mutations on the structure/function of SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE

