Bills suddenly have deeper options on offensive line

Either way, with Cody Ford also coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bills will have options. That means they likely won't have to face the scenario of having to use Bobby Hart, who's already been cut by three teams this year alone, in any meaningful action.

Hart was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals in the offseason, had a dreadful training camp with the Bills before being let go, signed with the Tennessee Titans and then cut after three games before being re-signed by the then-desperate Bills.

Bates always knew he could play every spot on the offensive line. But he may have been held back from earlier steady duty because of his value as the backup center to Mitch Morse and the need to keep him healthy in because of it.

At this stage of his career, the 24-year-old Bates claims not to be bothered by it.

"I never really looked at it as frustrating," Bates said. "I'm just grateful being in the situation I'm in. They always tell you, `the more you can do, the longer you stay around,' and quite frankly I consider myself one of those people that can play all five positions ... and jumbo tight end. I've played a little fullback. So I don't look at is as frustrating. I'm just grateful for the situation I'm in."

Clearly, the Bills are best with Dawkins at left tackle, Brown at right tackle and Morse at center.

The guard spots? How the Bills handle a rare totally healthy corps on Sunday will be interesting.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.