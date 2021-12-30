Boise State RB coach Venable steps down

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Antonio Brown stripped his uniform off and left the field in a surreal scene during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game on Sunday, and we may now know what set him off. According to Bucs radio sideline reporter TJ Rives, Brown was benched by Bruce Arians prior to quitting...
Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes pulled out a 48-45 Rose Bowl win over Utah. According to reports, Buckeyes assistant Matt Barnes has confirmed that he is heading to Memphis to become their defensive coordinator. Ohio State assistant Matt Barnes confirmed to @LettermenRow that he is taking the defensive coordinator...
An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Corral, a top...
Nick Saban is a happy man tonight. Alabama’s head coach isn’t often a bowl of sunshine during his postgame interviews, but he was in a pretty good mood on Friday evening. The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 4 Cincinnati, 27-6, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped New York with a 28-24 win over the Jets, but they will board their team flight home short a player. In the third quarter, star wideout Antonio Brown took off his shoulder pads, his shirt and other equipment before exiting the field in a strange manner.
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
Why on earth was a referee carrying an Alabama football duffle bag at halftime of the Cotton Bowl? Is Nick Saban paying the refs?. Folks who are looking for a reason to believe that the Alabama Crimson Tide are getting help from the refs at the Cotton Bowl might have more ammo for some conspiracy theories.
The Buccaneers‘ injury report on Thursday turned a lot of heads, as Antonio Brown was listed as a non-participant due to an ankle injury. On Friday afternoon, Buccaneers interim coach Harold Goodwin had an update on the All-Pro wide receiver. Goodwin told reporters that Brown “tweaked” his ankle a...
Tom Brady had a viral meltdown during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 shutout loss against the New Orleans Saints, and the NFL apparently warned the veteran quarterback not to let it happen again. During Monday’s episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast, Brady said he received a warning from the...
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It wasn’t the result that any of the maize and blue faithful were hoping for, considering that the Wolverines were a game away from the national championship, but they fell to Georgia, 34-11, in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Anything that could go wrong...
The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
One Utah player got salty at the end of the Rose Bowl and was seen throwing a punch. Tevita Fotu, who was not in uniform for the game, was seen throwing a punch at a Buckeyes player. Fotu is a sophomore defensive tackle and. any action this season. His Utes...
On Saturday afternoon, the college football world welcomed in the New Year with an incredible slate of bowl games. Arguably the best game on the docket came in the mid-afternoon window. No. 6 Ohio State took the field for a contest against No. 11 Utah in what promises to be an incredible game.
