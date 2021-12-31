ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Dec factory activity unexpectedly accelerates – official PMI

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s December factory activity unexpectedly accelerated despite disruptions from COVID outbreaks and as the economy loses momentum in the fourth quarter, according to...

The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five-times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five-times hotter than the Sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70 million degrees Celsius during the experiments, Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute...
AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement. The country's property firms have struggled in the wake of Beijing's drive to curb excessive debt in the real estate sector as well as rampant consumer speculation. Drowning in $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after Beijing's crackdown suddenly turned off the liquidity taps. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
investing.com

Irish manufacturing growth moderates again in Dec - PMI

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Growth in Irish manufacturing activity eased further in December from record highs reached earlier in 2021, a survey showed on Monday, at the end of the third-strongest quarter on records going back more than 20 years. The AIB IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to...
jack1065.com

S.Korea factory activity quickens but output, export orders shrink – PMI

SEOUL (Reuters) – Activity in South Korea’s factories expanded at the fastest pace in three months in December but the economy struggled to gather momentum as rising global coronavirus cases and continued supply constraint weighed on production and overseas demand. The IHS Markit purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for...
US News and World Report

Euro Zone Factory Growth Stayed Strong in Dec as Supply Issues Eased -PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in the euro zone remained resilient at the end of 2021 as factories took advantage of an easing in supply chain bottlenecks and stocked up on raw materials at a record pace, a survey showed. The global coronavirus pandemic had left factories struggling to get...
actionforex.com

Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 58.0 in Dec, alleviating supply chain pressures fed through to prices

Eurozone PMI manufacturing was finalized at 58.0 in December, down from November’s 58.4. Markit said modest alleviation in supply pressures facilitated survey-record in crease in inventories. Broad sector growth growth continued to underwhelm while inflationary pressures receded slightly. Joe Hayes, Senior Economist at IHS Markit said:. “It has been...
Reuters

Turkish manufacturing activity expands in December - PMI

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkish factory activity grew in December as firms hired more staff to expand their capacity despite a slowdown in actual output and new orders amid lira swings, a survey showed on Monday. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing ticked up to 52.1 in December...
CNBC

China's December factory activity edges up despite virus outbreaks

China's factory activity unexpectedly accelerated in December, but only by a small margin, according to an official survey released on Friday, amid disruptions from Covid outbreaks and as the broader economy loses momentum in the fourth quarter. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 from 50.1 in...
740thefan.com

LNG, coal lead 2021 commodities rally as markets eye COVID-19 for next move

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Commodity prices from energy and metals to agricultural products rebounded sharply in 2021, with power fuels leading the rally, driven by tight supplies and a strong economic recovery as COVID-19 vaccinations staved off widespread lockdowns. Global demand for commodities is expected to remain robust in 2022...
The Independent

Chinese factory activity edges higher in December

Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened, a survey showed Friday.The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.Chinese manufacturing has been hampered by shortages of some components including semiconductors and disruptions in shipping. Some areas ordered factories to shut down temporarily starting in September to meet official energy efficiency targets.A measure of new orders improved to 49.7 from November’s 49.4, according to the China Federation of...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD seesaws near 0.7250 despite upbeat China Manufacturing PMI

AUD/USD keeps the bounce off intraday low following China’s upbeat data. China NBS Manufacturing PMI improves to 50.3, Non-Manufacturing PMI drops below forecast in December. Off in Japan restricts bond moves, stock futures print mild losses. Omicron woes stay on the table, China increases hardships for Australia but year-end...
theedgemarkets.com

China's December factory activity edges up ahead of economic headwinds

BEIJING (Dec 31): China's factory activity unexpectedly accelerated in December, but only by a slim margin, an official survey on Friday (Dec 31) showed, with analysts foreseeing more economic headwinds in the near term and policymakers being pressured to offer support measures. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose...
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Factory Activity Inches Up for a Second Straight Month in December

(Yicai Global) Dec. 31 -- China’s factory activity edged higher in December for a second month in a row, as cost pressures on companies abated somewhat following a drop in commodity prices. The purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing stood at 50.3 this month, up from 50.1 in November, according...
FXStreet.com

China's NBS Manufacturing PMI expands to 50.3 in December vs. 50.1 expected

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector expanded more than expected to 50.3 in December from 50.1 booked in November, the latest data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday. The actual data beat the consensus estimate of 50.1 by a small margin. Meanwhile, the...
FXStreet.com

USD/CNH Price Analysis: Stays on the way to 50-DMA despite upbeat China PMI

USD/CNH recovers from intraday low, stays positive for second consecutive day. China’s official PMI data arrived better than expected in December. Sustained break of 21-DMA, firmer oscillators favor bulls. The previous resistance line from September becomes critical support. USD/CNH picks up bids to extend the previous day’s rebound, bouncing...
erienewsnow.com

China's factories are still recovering, but Covid-19 pains linger

Activity at China's big factories continued to pick up this month even as the country battles stubborn Covid-19 outbreaks that threaten to hamper production. Manufacturing activity increased to 50.3 in December from 50.1 in November, according to survey data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. It was...
740thefan.com

China makes REITs push to speed up infrastructure investment

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s state planner is making a nationwide push to boost the country’s nascent real estate investment trusts (REITs) market, as Beijing seeks to speed up infrastructure investment. The National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) urged its local bureaus to step up publicity, cut red...
740thefan.com

China reports 197 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 28 vs 209 a day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 197 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 28, down from 209 a day earlier, its health authority said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, 152 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 182 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.
