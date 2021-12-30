Raiders, Patriots great DL Richard Seymour named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their list of Finalists for the class of 2022. Among them is former Raiders and Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour.

Another former Raiders player not making the cut from the list of semi-finalists was CB Eric Allen.

Seymour played the final four seasons of his 12 NFL seasons with the Raiders from 2009-12. Seymour went to two Pro Bowls in that time at the defensive tackle spot.

He had played his first eight NFL seasons with the Patriots where he went to five Pro Bowls, was named an All-Pro twice and won two Super Bowls as the Patriots’ 5-tech defensive end.

This is the fourth time Seymour has been a finalist. He is one of 15 finalists. Here are the other 14:

DE Jared Allen – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

OT Willie Anderson – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

DB Ronde Barber – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OT Tony Boselli – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)

S LeRoy Butler – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

RS Devin Hester – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens

WR Torry Holt – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Andre Johnson – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

LB Sam Mills – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers

LB Zach Thomas – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

EDGE DeMarcus Ware – 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-16 Denver Broncos

WR Reggie Wayne – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

LB Patrick Willis – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

DL Bryant Young – 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers

The Selection Committee will choose up to five Modern-Era Players for the Class of 2022; each must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election. Three others — Dick Vermeil, Art McNally and Cliff Branch, the finalists in the Coach, Contributor and Senior categories, respectively — also are candidates for the Class of 2022.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 will be introduced during the broadcast of the NFL Honors show at 6 pm Pacific (9 pm ET) on Feb. 10, 2022.