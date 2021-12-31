Review:Aeon Drive Is an Addictive, Accessible Speedrunner

Century: Age of Ashes is a third person action arena shooter. In it, you play as a dragon rider facing off against other dragon riders in an effort to burn them down before they can burn you. You can avoid them by swooping low, and generating stamina which you can burn off in fast bursts to evade and get around your opponents to unleash your own volley of fire balls and deadly fire breath. It’s arena combat on dragons, and it’s absolutely great to look at. Century: Age of Ashes has AAA visuals with both dragons and riders looking absolutely spectacular. You can even customize the look of your rider and dragon down to the saddle. It’s too bad it just isn’t that fun to play.

