Review:Aeon Drive Is an Addictive, Accessible Speedrunner

By Alex Orona
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeedrunning video games is an art form, and while not everyone wants to spend the time practicing the same game over and over under time pressure, it’s easy to aspire to, and fun to watch. Aeon Drive is a 2D pixel art platformer with a focus on speed...

Nintendo reveals the top-selling indie games on Switch for 2021

Nintendo’s Indie World recently put out a video summing up the best-selling indie games for 2021 (thanks Kotaku), and it’s got some real gems in it. Though we don’t know ranking for sure, the video featured both familiar faces and new challengers. The complete list in order...
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Space Action Game Chorus Is Elevated by Production Values

Chorus is a third person action adventure dogfighting game. In it, you play as Nara, former Cult member with a dark past in hopes of redemption from her questionable. These days instead of cleansing heretics, she helps them fight against the cult and their genocidal ways. To do that, she meets up with an old friend—a sentient ship named Forsaken, or “Forsa” for short. Forsa wants to hunt the cult for what they did to him, but after being left by Nara for seven years, Nara will have to regain Forsa’s trust. That, for you as a player, means lots of flying through space and shooting at things—which is something that Chorus does a little differently than similar games.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Airborne Kingdom Is a Serene but Boring City Builder

Airborne Kingdom is a peaceful city builder where you build a floating city. As with any other city building game, you have to build certain buildings to maintain population, while also making sure the infrastructure is established enough to make everything run smoothly. Except, with the floating city, the infrastructure includes large propellers to keep the city aloft—and consideration must be taken for balance, lest your city will tilt too far one direction or another.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: After the Fall Doesn’t Quite Live Up to Its Aspirations

I love four player co-op games. They’re probably the games I play the most with friends—we’re all older, with jobs, some of us with kids, so jumping into a few co-op rounds and working together has been a lot more fun than competing against sweaty kids with a lot of time on their hands. While I had high hopes for a Left 4 Dead style virtual reality game by the developers of Arizona Sunshine, I found myself having severely mixed feelings for After the Fall.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Robot
Third Coast Review

Review: Oppressively Hard GTFO Features Amazingly Good Co-Op Survival Horror

I’ve played a lot of GTFO, just not recently. When GTFO went into early access, my group of friends and I played the hell out of it. We really loved sneaking around its vast underground facility, planning our next move, and watching it all go wrong as we scrambled to survive. Also, sneaking and bopping mutants as a group had never looked better or been more fun. But then, one day, we just stopped playing and never looked back.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Valheim speedrunner becomes the vegan viking king

Youtuber NickRawcliffe loves a Valheim challenge—this is the man who did the world-first takedown of all bosses in reverse order, as well as managing to kill all five bosses in 90 minutes. So he decided to really challenge himself, by trying to beat the game using a vegan ruleset.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Wolfstride Is a Mix of Anime and Turn-Based Mecha Action

Wolfstride is a visual novel with turn-based mecha combat and a monochrome art style. In it, you play as Shades, a Spike Spiegel doppelganger, he even had a perpetually lit cigarette and popped collar. He’s also ex-Yakuza that’s trying to hide from his past, and the team’s gopher—the one that runs around and gets what’s needed to make sure the day-to-day operations run smoothly. And that’s exactly how Wolfstride plays—day-to-day. Each day you are given a new series of tasks that you have to run around and complete.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Despite a Diminished Show, C2E2 2021 Still Brought the Games

We can’t expect to go back to normalcy quite yet, since COVID is still damaging lives across the country. But this year’s C2E2 was a reminder of better times—while simultaneously reminding us that times were once better. C2E2 was the last major convention I covered since COVID restrictions hit, and returning post-COVID, C2E2 2021 was a somewhat diminished show, but it still managed to have a ton of content for those who like to play games.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Dungeon Munchies Is a Bland Morsel

I’m beginning to hate when games are surprised announced. Sure, it’s exciting for most people, and it creates an amount of buzz around a game that might not have that level of buzz by a more conventional release—but for game reviewers like me, it sometimes means that I’m scrambling to cover a game I might not have heard of before. Dungeon Munchies wasn’t really on my radar before its surprise release during Nintendo’s Indie World showcase. It was a little bit of a surprise to discover that not only has Dungeon Munchies been out on Steam since 2019, it’s still an Early Access game on that platform.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Century: Age of Ashes Delivers Aerial Dragon Combat, But it’s a Letdown

Century: Age of Ashes is a third person action arena shooter. In it, you play as a dragon rider facing off against other dragon riders in an effort to burn them down before they can burn you. You can avoid them by swooping low, and generating stamina which you can burn off in fast bursts to evade and get around your opponents to unleash your own volley of fire balls and deadly fire breath. It’s arena combat on dragons, and it’s absolutely great to look at. Century: Age of Ashes has AAA visuals with both dragons and riders looking absolutely spectacular. You can even customize the look of your rider and dragon down to the saddle. It’s too bad it just isn’t that fun to play.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Be a Warrior Priest for Sigmar in New Vermintide 2 Career

While I knew there was going to be a an announcement at the Video Game Awards for Vermintide 2, I wouldn’t have guessed with 100 percent certainty that it was going to be a new career, but it was definitely the safe bet to make. Now that we have Saltzpyre’s fourth career, we’re just waiting to see what Sienna’s last career is going to be—and then shortly after, we (hopefully) should be enjoying Darktide. But in the meantime, we have a solid support Saltzpyre that can take damage, and help his team.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

THE C2E2 CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE PREVIEW IS BACK 2021 EDITION!

2021 has been weird, and there’s nothing weirder than saying “It’s convention season in Chicago” in early to mid-December, but we’re fresh off Chicago TARDIS, Wizard World was bumped up against Halloween and here we are in the middle of the holiday season heading to McCormick Place for C2E2. This year, as you’d expect, things are a little different, with COVID precautions at the forefront, digital access for those who want to attend but don’t feel comfortable hitting the convention floor just yet, and a bit of a pared down guest list and programming schedule. Not to worry though, as there’s still something for everyone, which brings us to the return of our C2E2 Choose Your Own Adventure preview once again, after a year’s hiatus!
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Flynn Son of Crimson Is a Competent Action Platformer

Flynn: Son of Crimson is a 2D action platformer. In it, you play as Flynn, heir to mysterious Crimson powers which enable him to wield powerful weapons and perform abilities that are devastating to his foes. Fight across the land of Rosantica and rid it of the encroaching Scourge. You’ll even have to dip into the Scourge world to close rifts and end incursions, eventually meeting the Scourge threat at its source. It’s all pretty by-the-numbers style of storytelling, but it’s enough to get out and fight a whole bunch of bad guys with cool crimson abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Unpacking Is Impactful, Contemplative and Beautifully Crafted

Some of the best storytelling I’ve ever experienced in my life has been wordless. Whether it’s a particular actress or actor’s subtle, nuanced reactions, or the short but incredibly heartrending story of love and loss that is the first few minutes of Up, there are lots of ways to show and not tell that leave an impact. When I got the list of games for LudoNarraCon 2021, Unpacking didn’t leap off the page at me, though it did certainly win me over once I played the demo. Having had a full release this November, though, it’s easily flown to the top of my personal charts as one of the best narrative games I’ve played all year.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Chicory: A Colorful Tale Is an Essential Game for Creative Types

When I was doing research for my end of year coverage, the name. Chicory kept coming up. I knew I had to check it out, and with its recent release on Nintendo Switch, it turned out to be the best time. While I absolutely adore Chicory: A Colorful Tale, I’m a little mixed on its Switch port–but I couldn’t help but be enamored by this surprisingly emotional journey despite some of my frustrations.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Jurassic World Evolution 2 Is More of the Same, But I’m Okay With That

Jurassic World Evolution 2 building and management game where your task is to create a park or research facility and fill it with dinosaurs. Instead of (only) dealing with the logistical issues of park visitors and amenities, you also have to worry about the dinosaurs, their comfort requirements, and the realities of keeping them in their enclosures so they can’t nom on your scientists and parkgoers. Jurassic World Evolution 2 isn’t a huge step forward from Jurassic World Evolution—but it does have some additions that make this sequel compelling.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: New Netcode The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Final Match Edition Means One of the Best Fighting Games Just Got Better

One of the best fighting games of all time has gotten a Christmas upgrade from SNK and Code Mystics: The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Final Match Edition. If you weren’t aware, The King of Fighters ’98 has been released numerous times over the years, with its 2014 “Final Edition” meant to be the definitive edition of this classic fighter. Its’ great to see that SNK and Code Mystics are keeping up with this classic—and if you’ve never played it before, you definitely need to check out this piece of history.
VIDEO GAMES
