Review:Aeon Drive Is an Addictive, Accessible Speedrunner

2021 has been weird, and there’s nothing weirder than saying “It’s convention season in Chicago” in early to mid-December, but we’re fresh off Chicago TARDIS, Wizard World was bumped up against Halloween and here we are in the middle of the holiday season heading to McCormick Place for C2E2. This year, as you’d expect, things are a little different, with COVID precautions at the forefront, digital access for those who want to attend but don’t feel comfortable hitting the convention floor just yet, and a bit of a pared down guest list and programming schedule. Not to worry though, as there’s still something for everyone, which brings us to the return of our C2E2 Choose Your Own Adventure preview once again, after a year’s hiatus!
Comments / 0