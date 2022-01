In an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE stars Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) and Scarlett Bordeaux talked about the differences between working for the NXT brand and WWE’s main roster. According to both Kross and Bordeaux, it is stressed that the brands are indeed separate and that NXT had nothing to do with transitioning to the main roster from a creative standpoint.

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO