Top Democrat urges hardball vs. MAGA party in 2022

Has there ever been a news environment like this one? Every day feels like some weird new PSYOP from the government, as translated through the media companies designed to convince you of something that's just obviously false. Masks will keep you safe. Ukraine is essential to our national security. Rachel Levine is an admiral. Pete Buttigieg is a genius. And so on day after day. It's enough to make you feel like you're going crazy after a while. Am I the only person who sees that all this is total B.S.? You start to ask yourself that.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 DAYS AGO