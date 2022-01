The Bears built a 19-point halftime lead and cruised to a 29-3 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Here's what you need to know:. 1. Leaving Soldier Field on a high note: Matt Nagy is likely coaching his final game for the Bears next week, but he was able to depart, at least in front of the home fans, on a positive note. The Bears didn't win enough this season and slugged their way through some rough games. Yet, the Bears were demonstrably better than the product Giants coach Joe Judge brought with him Sunday, and it's possible he gets another season while Nagy probably won't.

