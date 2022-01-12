CISGC Receives Grant

Communities In Schools of Greenbrier County is the proud recipient of the Pyles & Turner 2022 mini grant.

The $750 award will assist in the continuation of free services CISGC provides to Greenbrier County’s at-risk and disadvantaged youth. Last year, more than 4,600 students benefited from services CISGC provided in Greenbrier County. Of the total students served, more than 340 received individualized case management. Operating as a 501©3, CISGC provides school-based and individualized services to EVERY public school in Greenbrier County. As the level of need for Greenbrier County’s most vulnerable youth continues to rise, CISGC continues to expand its program- increasing service hours by 76% over the last two years.

Due to the much-needed expansion, CISGC actively seeks additional funding from community members, local businesses, and private foundations. CISGC could not carry out our mission “to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life” without partnerships such as these and is grateful for the generosity of its partners. For more information about CISGC, please call (304) 661-1018, email director@cisgc.org or visit www.cisgc.org. You can also stay up-to-date through our Facebook page.

