ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

CISGC Receives Grant

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago

Communities In Schools of Greenbrier County is the proud recipient of the Pyles & Turner 2022 mini grant.
The $750 award will assist in the continuation of free services CISGC provides to Greenbrier County’s at-risk and disadvantaged youth. Last year, more than 4,600 students benefited from services CISGC provided in Greenbrier County. Of the total students served, more than 340 received individualized case management. Operating as a 501©3, CISGC provides school-based and individualized services to EVERY public school in Greenbrier County. As the level of need for Greenbrier County’s most vulnerable youth continues to rise, CISGC continues to expand its program- increasing service hours by 76% over the last two years.

Due to the much-needed expansion, CISGC actively seeks additional funding from community members, local businesses, and private foundations. CISGC could not carry out our mission “to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life” without partnerships such as these and is grateful for the generosity of its partners. For more information about CISGC, please call (304) 661-1018, email director@cisgc.org or visit www.cisgc.org. You can also stay up-to-date through our Facebook page.

The post CISGC Receives Grant appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S. intel suggests Russia is preparing a 'false-flag' operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion

The U.S. has information that the Russian government is planning a "false-flag" operation to rationalize an invasion of Ukraine, a government official said Friday. "We have information that indicates Russia has already pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine. The operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy-forces," the official said, confirming a CNN report.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he canceled the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds — just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbrier County, WV
Education
County
Greenbrier County, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Government
NBC News

Major winter storm to bring heavy snow, rain over MLK weekend

A major winter storm system is expected to wallop parts of the U.S. with heavy snow and rain over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, meteorologists have warned. The Upper and Middle Mississippi Valley could get heavy snow on Friday, with potentially freezing rain set to fall over parts of the Carolinas and Southern Appalachians this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

Sinema, Manchin curb Biden's agenda

President Biden for a second time in two months on Thursday saw his agenda limited by a senator from his own party, curbing the White House’s influence and power and raising questions about what accomplishments his party will bring to this year’s midterms. This time it was Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cisgc#The Pyles Turner#West Virginia Daily News
FOXBusiness

Navient to provide $1.85B in student loan relief for lawsuit settlement

One of the country's largest student loan servicers will pay more than $1 billion as part of a lawsuit settlement concerning allegations of widespread abusive and predatory lending practices. Navient will provide a total of $1.85 billion worth of student loan debt relief to hundreds of thousands of borrowers nationwide,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy