PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Health care workers watching the pandemic from the frontlines have seen the COVID-19 numbers rise and more patients in need of care. Dr. Arya Chowdhury is an independent contractor, so she works at several hospitals in the Phoenix area. "For literally the last six months, in certain facilities, I have been seeing patients in the waiting room, and sometimes, the waiting room is so full, there's not enough chairs for patients there, so they're standing," she said.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO