Multnomah County, OR

MCSO: Woman found dead inside car at Reynolds High School

By KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

Authorities say the body was found in a car in the school's parking lot. There are no signs of foul play.

A woman was found dead inside a car parked at Reynolds High School Tuesday night, Dec. 28, officials said.

Around 8:48 p.m., the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and medical personnel responded to the report of a death at the school.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner later confirmed her death was not weather-related.

MCSO said there were no indications of foul play.

No further information was released.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Gresham Outlook

News Briefs: Gresham police investigate New Year's homicide

Detectives look into Jan. 1 shooting; Register for city of Troutdale winter recreationGresham police investigate New Year's Day homicide The Gresham Police Department is kicking off the new year with an investigation into a shooting Saturday, Jan. 1, that let one person dead. At 2 p.m. on New Year's Day, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 700 block of Southeast 187th Ave. Officers found one victim at the scene. They are looking through surveillance footage in the area to try and identify a suspect. If you have information...
TROUTDALE, OR
Portland Tribune

Bank robber killed during shootout with law enforcement in Gresham

Suspect allegedly robbed bank, shot at law enforcement near Gresham Station Shopping Center. An alleged bank robber was shot and killed Tuesday evening, Jan. 4, by a Gresham Police Officer and Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Deputy after an alleged armed robbery at a Gresham bank, high-speed pursuit across East County, a carjacking and a shootout with law enforcement near a busy shopping center.
GRESHAM, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Dec. 17-23, 2021

This week's calls include: a failure to elude, a dropped license plate and a costly scam.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Dec. 17 While on patrol, an officer located a man in a local park after hours. On contact, the man provided the officer with a fake identification under the impression he had an outstanding warrant. He did not, in fact, have a warrant, but lying to...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

Pedestrian hit, killed in Troutdale identified

No arrests after 59-year-old man was struck and killed crossing roadway at night. No arrests were made after law enforcement investigated a 59-year-old pedestrian who was hit and killed in Troutdale last week. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, James Chris Colasanti was crossing Southwest 257th Avenue, from east...
TROUTDALE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Dec. 20-26, 2021

This week's calls include: a woman on fire, a bought stolen vehicle and toppled streetlights.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Dec. 20 A man was arrested in the 1400 block of Southeast Oak Street for assault II, strangulation and felony assault IV after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, strangling her in front of her child and lighting her on fire. A man was arrested in...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Redmond man killed in head-on crash

John Sacco, age 24, crossed into the westbound lane and his pickup collided with a Freightliner truck. A Redmond man was killed in a head-on collision near Prineville early Monday morning. According to an Oregon State Police report, the crash happened just after 6 a.m., on Highway 126 near milepost...
REDMOND, OR
Portland Tribune

Uncle, nephew were first two Portland homicide victims of 2022

Police identify the victims in the Jan. 1 shooting where a third man was also wounded.The first two homicides of 2022 in Portland were an uncle and his nephew shot to death less than two hours after the new year began. Andre Lashun Foster, 43, and Quayan Johnell Foster, 21, were publicly identified by Portland police late Monday afternoon. The autopsy ruled their deaths to be homicide by gunshot. An earlier release by Portland police identified them as father and son. PPB officials later corrected the relationship to uncle and nephew. The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Northeast 131st Place. When police arrived, one of the men had already died. The other died at the hospital. A third person was shot and wounded but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Employee cited for bringing weapons to Willamette Falls hospital

Providence Oregon City caregiver faces $500 fine under new law for unlocked firearms.An employee of Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City who allegedly brought unlocked firearms to the hospital parking lot has been cited under a new state law. A Providence surgical department staffer's car was found to have two unlocked firearms in its backseat around 1 p.m. on Dec. 21. The alleged violation was contrary to longstanding hospital policies in addition to the new state law. Under Senate Bill 554, gun owners are required to secure their firearms when not in use. Firearms can be secured in...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
