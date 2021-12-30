MCSO: Woman found dead inside car at Reynolds High School

Authorities say the body was found in a car in the school's parking lot. There are no signs of foul play.

A woman was found dead inside a car parked at Reynolds High School Tuesday night, Dec. 28, officials said.

Around 8:48 p.m., the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and medical personnel responded to the report of a death at the school.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner later confirmed her death was not weather-related.

MCSO said there were no indications of foul play.

No further information was released.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.