Phasmophobia recently received a new update that made several changes and bug fixes. One of the major changes in this update is that Cursed Possessions will only have one spawn point each. This means it will be easier for players to find the items. However, the items spawn will vary across each map. So, players will have to learn all spawn locations if they want to easily obtain a cursed possession. Right now, only six spawn points are present per map.

