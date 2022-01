(Atkins, IA) — A city council in eastern Iowa is censuring one of its members. The Atkins City Council voted Tuesday night to publicly censure Councilwoman Julie DeMeulenare, but she says she doesn’t know why. City leaders have mentioned DeMeulenare’s conduct, but they say they can’t talk about it publicly. DeMeulenare will be the only city council member still on the council at the end of the year as the other three council members’ terms are ending. Three new city council members will be sworn in at the beginning of the year.

ATKINS, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO